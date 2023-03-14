Alejandro Garnacho: Man Utd winger's injury to keep him out of 'very important' period

Alejandro Garnacho says he will miss "a very important part of the season" for Manchester United after suffering an injury against Southampton.

Garnacho was pictured leaving Old Trafford in a protective boot after a challenge from Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters in Sunday's stalemate, which leaves United two points above fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

The 18-year-old's absence adds to manager Erik ten Hag's selection woes after it was confirmed Casemiro would miss the next four domestic matches through suspension due to picking up his second red card of the season against Southampton.

Man Utd's next six fixtures Real Betis vs Man Utd - Thursday - Europa League

Man Utd vs Fulham - Sunday - FA Cup

Newcastle vs Man Utd - April 2 - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

Man Utd vs Brentford - April 5 - Premier League

Man Utd vs Everton - April 8 - Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - April 15 - Premier League

United trio Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are also injured.

Garnacho has to drop out of the Argentina squad for the international break, which means the teenager will definitely be unavailable for United's games against Real Betis and Fulham.

"It is difficult to put into words how l'm feeling right now," Garnacho wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

"I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team-mates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.

"This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!"

Sky Sports' Declan Olley:

Casemiro's sending off in the goalless draw against Southampton has given Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a real midfield headache.

The Brazilian is set to miss the next four domestic games amid injuries to fellow midfielders Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek.

Bruno Fernandes started in central midfield alongside Casemiro against Saints, but the Portugal international struggled in the deeper role as he lost possession 28 times - the most of any player in the match.

It is a performance that will leave Ten Hag unconvinced Fernandes can efficiently operate in a midfield two.

Scott McTominay was preferred ahead of Fred in Casemiro's absence as Ten Hag brought on the Scot just before half-time - and he performed well.

McTominay won the most duels (10) of any United player, and also made four tackles and four clearances - no United player made more.

So could Ten Hag now be forced to restore the 'McFred' midfield partnership?

The Dutchman said he will "consider overnight" how to play without Casemiro for the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and the Premier League matches against Newcastle (A), Brentford (H) and Everton (H).

Whatever he goes with, it will be a big test of his side who have been heavily reliant on the experienced 31-year-old this season.

United have a 43 per cent win rate in the seven games they have been without him, compared to a 76 per cent win rate in the 37 games he has played.

His absence is a costly one at a crunch time of the campaign.