Manchester United 0-0 Southampton: Casemiro sent off for second time this season in entertaining goalless draw

Manchester United and Southampton played out a thrilling goalless draw at Old Trafford after Casemiro was sent off in the first half.

The United midfielder was shown a second red card of the season in the 34th minute for a studs-up tackle on Carlos Alcaraz and is now set for a four-game ban. The Brazilian was initially shown a yellow card for the foul by referee Anthony Taylor, only for VAR to send Taylor to the pitchside monitor and after reviewing the incident he gave Casemiro a straight red card.

United felt further aggrieved with the officials as they had several penalty appeals turned down during the game.

Image: Aaron Wan-Bissaka's goal-line clearance kept it goalless at Old Trafford

Both sides came close to scoring as Bruno Fernandes smashed the post for United, while Southampton hit the woodwork twice and had an effort cleared off the line.

The two goalkeepers - David de Gea and Gavin Bazunu - also made some outstanding saves to keep it scoreless.

It is a vital point for bottom-side Southampton, who are now two points from 17th place, although they will feel they could have taken a shock victory at Old Trafford.

United, meanwhile, failed to strengthen their grip on third place and now sit just two points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham, who they have a game in hand on.

More to follow...

Manchester United now turn their attention to cup competitions as they go to Real Betis on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with a 4-1 lead from the first leg.

Erik ten Hag's side then host Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday; kick 4.30pm.

Southampton's face two home games next as they host Brentford on Wednesday - kick-off 7.30pm - and then welcome Tottenham to St Mary's on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.