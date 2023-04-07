Christian Eriksen: Manchester United midfielder to return from injury for Premier League game against Everton

Christian Eriksen will return to Manchester United's matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Everton after recovering from an ankle injury Erik ten Hag feared would cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Eriksen was caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll during United's 3-1 FA Cup win on January 28 and left Old Trafford on crutches. He has not featured for Ten Hag's side since.

The 30-year-old had been a key figure for United before his absence, recording seven assists and scoring once in 19 Premier League appearances.

Eriksen looked set to be out of action for three months and although happy he has returned ahead of schedule, Ten Hag is still upset at how the injury was caused.

Image: Eriksen was injured during an FA Cup tie against Reading on January 28

"I was so angry about that tackle," the United manager said. "It was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. I thought we lost him for the whole season.

"He is ahead of schedule and we are very happy with that."

Eriksen's return is a welcome boost for Ten Hag, but he will not be able to call on left-back Luke Shaw for the visit of Sean Dyche's Toffees.

Shaw will miss the game after being substituted in the first half of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Brentford.

"Luke Shaw is not available for Saturday," Ten Hag said. "We will have to see his progress in the coming week."

April 8: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 13: Sevilla (H) - Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 16: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 20: Sevilla (A) - Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 23: Brighton (N) - FA Cup semi-final, kick-off 4.30pm

April 27: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8:15pm

April 30: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 4: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Chelsea (H) - Premier League