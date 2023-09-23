Jonny Evans: Manchester United defender describes win at Burnley as 'one of the best nights of my life'

Jonny Evans described Manchester United's 1-0 win over Burnley as "one of the best nights of my life" after the defender made his first start for the club in over eight years.

Evans produced a player-of-the-match performance at Turf Moor on his 200th appearance for United as his side earned a much-needed win after suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Starting for United for the first time since March 2015 having returned to the club as a free agent from Leicester in the summer, the 35-year-old set up Bruno Fernandes' stunning winner in the first half with a wonderful ball over the top, defended resolutely throughout, and earlier had a headed goal disallowed.

Image: Jonny Evans starred for Manchester United on his first start for the club in over eight years

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Evans said: "I loved every minute of it. Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn't wait, just pure excitement. Coming up here on the bus I was buzzing.

"That was my 200th game for Manchester United, I never thought I would ever reach that figure. It was one of the best nights of my life.

"I wasn't consciously thinking I would sign [after getting the first call]. When you get to a certain age you start to wind down your career. I got the call and didn't have another option, so I just took it and tried to do my best in training and take my chance. You then just hope your body sees you through.

"It was never a thought that I would come in and be a starter. I was told that my role would be to provide competition and that is how I have approached it. With a few injuries, I then had the chance to start.

"They play differently here to how we did at my previous club, so I have been trying to get used to it and adapt my play. I think I slotted in well tonight and really added my experience to the side."

Ten Hag: Evans gave Man Utd calmness

United manager Erik ten Hag was delighted with Evans' performance as his makeshift defence kept a clean sheet for the first time since their 1-0 victory over Wolves on the opening weekend.

Asked about the Northern Ireland international, Ten Hag said: "He showed personality. He was calm, composed, and did everything right.

"It was a very good performance. He gave the team calmness, coaching and then his skills were brilliant with the goal."

Image: Evans had a goal disallowed in the first half after Rasmus Hojlund fouled Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford

Bruno: Evans has great ball-playing qualities

Evans' assist for Fernandes was his first for United in all competitions since setting up a Wayne Rooney goal against Fulham in February 2013.

"It was a great pass from Jonny," United captain Fernandes told TNT Sports. "I know he has great qualities playing the ball in behind with both feet. I was waiting for it [the pass]. Burnley give space behind but it was tough to get that at times and we took the chance when it was there.

"We know that we have been in a tough bit of momentum but we knew we could come back from it. Obviously the performance was not the best but we got the three points which is the most important thing.

"We knew the game would be tough. Burnley play very well and to be honest I do not think that the points they have reflects how good they are. We are happy to take the win home."

Analysis: Throwback performance from Evans

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Jonny Evans stepped up for Erik ten Hag in his time of need. Aside from his superb assist and disallowed goal, Ten Hag said the defender was a coach on the pitch for him at the back.

Few would have expected the 35-year-old to be so decisive when he was announced in Man Utd's starting line-up at Turf Moor. After all, the last time he started for Man Utd he played in a back four with Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo at Newcastle on March 4, 2015.

Just as it did at Turf Moor the result ended in a 1-0 win for Man Utd, however the outcome was far different for Evans. That game was remembered for his alleged spitting at Newcastle's Papiss Cisse. Louis van Gaal would cut the United academy product loose after that.

Ten Hag offered Evans a second shot at Old Trafford after many felt he was let go too soon all those years ago. Critics derided his return but Evans' presence on the pitch proved to bring calm for Man Utd on Saturday in a season that has been defined by chaos.

Evans had the most clearances on the pitch on Saturday night, and was United's top performer in touches, passes and fouls won. It was a throwback performance that reminded us why he was Sir Alex Ferguson's most trusted defender in his final season in charge at United.

Ten Hag had to protect Evans with two holding midfielders as he brought in Scott McTominay to play alongside Casemiro to set up in a 4-2-3-1, but the defender offers his manager an alternative while the team is struggling for confidence. He is repaying the faith Ten Hag showed in him by bringing him back.

