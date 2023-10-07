Man Utd 2-1 Brentford: Erik ten Hag says stunning comeback win must be a 'turning point' in his side's season

Erik ten Hag insists Saturday's stunning late comeback win over Brentford must be a "turning point" in Manchester United's season.

With United heading for a third defeat in a row at Old Trafford thanks to a first-half error from Andre Onana which had allowed Mathias Jensen to put the visitors in front, substitute Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time to sensationally snatch all three points for Ten Hag's side.

The victory lifted United up to ninth in the Premier League table and allows them to head into the international break with some positivity having returned two wins from their previous seven games across all competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Brentford in the Premier League

"You are relieved in that moment when once again a game that was turning the wrong way for us, we found a turning point," Ten Hag said.

"It showed the big character in this team, the resilience, and that we have a plan to keep going and you have to make your own luck. We kept patient and carried on. I'm really proud of this team, they kept going the whole game. The belief was there.

"This has to be a turning point but also it has to be a restart because we have to get into higher levels."

Image: Manchester United were trailing at 92:46 before Scott McTominay scored twice to secure a thrilling victory

Ten Hag: We must take more responsibility

For the majority of the game it seemed another Onana error would be United's undoing again. The summer signing from Inter Milan is firmly in the spotlight after his recent mistakes allowed Bayern Munich and Galatasaray to score in the Champions League and he was too easily beaten again by Jensen at Old Trafford.

But the Cameroon international wasn't the only United player at fault for Brentford's opener, with Casemiro giving the ball away cheaply and Lindelof failing to clear properly.

Ten Hag said: "The performance can always be better but it can't happen that you give a goal away. There were some good spells. We controlled the game over long periods. But when you give a goal away so easily, we can't do it at our level. We have to take more responsibility and be accountable to win games.

"You have to find a moment in the season you can build on - I think we have found it now. This game reflects a lot of our season start, the mistake... but then the comeback, the personality, the character."

Image: Ten Hag celebrates on the touchline after a dramatic ending at Old Trafford

McTominay: One of my favourite moments in football

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay said: "That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the end was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.

"The win is massive. Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group who want to keep going right until the end. It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals, hopefully we can build on that from here.

"Sometimes we feel like we are in our own bubble with people outside only saying negative things, but we just have to block that out and be better after the international break."

Image: Substitute Scott McTominay saved the day for Manchester United at Old Trafford

McTominay, United's fifth and final substitution, was linked with a summer move but stayed and admitted he could not quite hear Ten Hag's instructions when bringing him on.

McTominay reckoned his manager "probably said something like 'go on and score'," but the grinning Dutchman said: "I said score two goals!

"It says a lot (about his mentality). He's Man United in everything, in his heart. He's playing for the badge, he gives his life.

"When you're coming on and you give this to the team, that tells a lot. That also tells a lot about this dressing room, they are together.

"And also I felt the whole afternoon a strong togetherness with the fans because even when we are losing they kept standing behind us.

"They kept us going, the team kept going and finally we get rewarded."

Frank: It was almost the perfect away performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side 'did so many things right' in the defeat at Old Trafford

Brentford's players - on the brink of a first win for their side at Old Trafford since 1937 - were crushed at the final whistle. They thought the offside flag had saved them when Kristoffer Ajer stuck the ball in his own net on 89 minutes - but there was still time for McTominay's magic.

"Football is brutal in moments like this," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said. "We did so many things right. We pressed high when we could, we were good on the counters, we were brave, defended well and well deserved 1-0.

"Of course, in the second half at Old Trafford you'll be under pressure, which we were, but I thought we defended well. I didn't think we gave any big chances away until they scored.

"Then to lose the game was even more brutal. I know they were a lot on the ball, I think at least a draw was a fair reflection."

Manchester United return to action after the international break with a league trip to Sheffield United on Saturday October 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Brentford host Burnley in the league on the same day; kick-off 3pm.