Rasmus Hojlund: Erik ten Hag praises Man Utd striker's 'big personality' after winner against Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag praised Rasmus Hojlund as his side came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa in Manchester United's first match since Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25 per cent stake in the club.

Hojlund won the game late on with his first Premier League goal after Alejandro Garnacho had scored twice to draw United level at Old Trafford. It has taken 15 appearances in the competition for the £72m summer signing from Atalanta to get off the mark.

"I have had several talks with him, I pointed out that he scored for Denmark a lot, that he scored in the Champions League, so believe in it and it will come," said Ten Hag.

"Of course, when strikers don't score it is a problem but he has a strong character and is always determined. He has a big personality. And the goal will come." Finally, it did.

Hojlund was cheered from the pitch at the end in scenes that the Old Trafford crowd had been aching for all season, adding to the mood of optimism following Ratcliffe's investment.

The deal that was announced on Christmas Eve gives Ratcliffe's INEOS company control of football operations and Ten Hag believes the change will be a positive one.

"I think it is positive for the club that they are stepping in. They have a lot of experience in sport at the highest level - F1, a cycling team, football clubs. They can only help us to get our targets. They want to work with us and we want to work with them."

Ten Hag will be hoping to build on this night, a reminder of how special the atmosphere can be when the crowd is up and has something to cheer.

Emery: Old Trafford helped shift momentum

Unai Emery referenced the impact of that crowd in helping to shift the momentum of the match after his team had appeared in control at the break.

"How we conceded, with the mistake in the middle, after it the crowd changes, the atmosphere is so much better for them, pushing them, the crowd go up. They have very good players and the reaction after the first goal was brilliant for them.

"Even then we reacted, very good chances for John McGinn and Leon Bailey. Those were key moments as well.

"Overall, we lost the positioning we had before, the result we were keeping for the first 60 minutes. We have to accept the match we lost tonight and also realise that the first half of season has been fantastic - but could be better."

Glazers: Ratcliffe deal will unlock Man Utd potential

The Glazer family have written a letter to staff at Manchester United fans, stating that the Ratcliffe deal will help "unlock more of the potential that you have helped build".

INEOS and Sir Jim completed a 25 per cent takeover of United on Christmas Eve. On Tuesday, the club made a number of filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Among these filings, includes a letter from Joel and Avram Glazer to all staff.

They wrote: "We know Manchester United has great strengths - not least its people. This deal will help to unlock more of the potential that you have helped build in this great club.

"As part of the partnership, the Board has asked INEOS, with their agreement, to have oversight and responsibility for the club's football operations.

"This will include all aspects of the men's and women's football operation and the Academies, with the aim of delivering a world-class, high-performance environment supporting success on the pitch.

"This will build on the club's many existing strengths, including industry-leading success off the pitch. INEOS brings expertise and experience from inside and outside the game that we believe can benefit Manchester United.

"We know from our conversations that they share our ambition and aspiration to ensure that the club returns to the top of English, European and world football and together we will work hard to help make that happen.

"The transaction is subject to the usual regulatory and Premier League approvals, and we hope it will be completed as soon as possible.

"During this period Sir Jim and INEOS do not plan to make any public statements. Moving forward, they will work closely with Patrick Stewart, as interim CEO, and the Executive Leadership Team as they integrate into the club.

"We understand this process has taken time and has inevitably created some uncertainty for colleagues. But it has been important to conduct the strategic review thoroughly and to find the right partner to take us forward.

"Thank you for your patience. We are excited about the opportunity ahead and realistic about the hard work and commitment that it will require from everyone at Manchester United."

