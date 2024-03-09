Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Why Bruno Fernandes let Marcus Rashford take second Man Utd penalty

Bruno Fernandes has revealed why he let Marcus Rashford take Manchester United's second penalty against Everton, having scored the first one himself.

The Man Utd captain - the usual penalty taker for the club - scored from the spot in the 12th minute after Alejandro Garnacho was clipped by James Tarkowski inside the area.

Around 20 minutes later, Garnacho won another penalty, this time fouled by Ben Godfrey. This time, it was Rashford who took and scored the spot kick.

When asked why he did so, Fernandes told TNT Sport: "We both kick the penalties. I asked Marcus if he wanted to take and he said he was confident. He is one of the penalty takers that the manager chooses.

Alejandro Garnacho was the first player to win two penalties in a single Premier League game since Antonio Rudiger for Chelsea against Leeds in December 2021, and first ever to do so for Manchester United in the competition.

"I felt I had my one, Rashy could get his goal from the penalty."

It was a similar sentiment echoed by manager Erik ten Hag, who added that having different penalty takers also helps confuse their opposition.

"They decided on the pitch together," he told his post-match press conference.

"But we have more very good penalty takers in our squad, Bruno is one, Rashy is one, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as well plus others. That's very good when you have that in your squad.

"When you get [two] at such short notice, two different penalty takers makes it harder for the opposition and the goalkeeper."

It is not the first time Fernandes has handed the ball to Rashford for a penalty this season either. He also did so against Everton in the reverse fixture in November, which the England forward scored in a 3-0 win.

He said at the time: "I felt Marcus needed a little bit of confidence. He needs his goal. Marcus is an excellent penalty taker too, I was 100 per cent sure he could score that penalty.

"It's not about who takes it, it's about scoring the penalty and Marcus did it perfectly.

"I think obviously strikers and wingers need to score goals, it is part of their game. Marcus was unstoppable and he could take on everybody.

"Marcus last season was amazing so expectations have been higher and it is just about getting those goals back."