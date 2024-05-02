Man Utd transfers: Erik ten Hag hits back at 'untrue' reports most of his squad are up for sale in summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has described reports most of his squad is up for sale as a "joke" and "untrue" as he claims he has "a base of his squad which is very good".

Media reports this week claimed that the majority of United's team is up for sale this summer, a list including forward Marcus Rashford, as Ten Hag's side undergo a first summer transfer window under new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group.

Speaking ahead of United's Monday Night Football game with Crystal Palace, Ten Hag hit back at the rumours, even though he admits squad improvements need to be made this summer.

"Every summer, we sell every player in our squad. Which is untrue. Be calm and take responsibility when you take such a headline. It is totally c**p."

Responding to the rumours, Ten Hag said: "It's a joke! As long as I worked here, every summer, 200 players are getting an interest from Manchester United, which is untrue. We did some research.

Asked about what needs to be done this summer, the Dutchman responded: "Always a lot of work. It's normal that when you go into a transfer window. Those injuries [United have had this season] had a big impact.

"We are still below the levels from the expectations that Manchester United has. So we have to catch up.

"I am now going into my fifth window, two windows were ok, two windows we missed. We have to make new improvements in the summer. There is a base of this squad that is very good. Injuries had a big impact on our season."

Ten Hag on Sancho: He has a high value for Man Utd

Rumours also circulated about the future of Jadon Sancho, who impressed in Borussia Dortmund's Champions League semi-final win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Sancho was frozen out by Ten Hag at the start of this season due to disciplinary reasons before rejoining former club Dortmund in the January transfer window.

In the 1-0 victory against PSG, Sancho won the player of the match award and nearly ended up with a hat-trick of assists, prompting many to question whether the England international will return after his loan expires this summer.

"Yesterday he played very good. He talked more about it, he is a very good player," said Ten Hag of Sancho.

"He showed why Manchester United bought him,. He showed why he represents a high value for Manchester United. That's good, I'm happy for Jadon for his performance yesterday. Let's see what will happen in the future."

'Many players will still want to play for Man Utd'

Dortmund's win over PSG means United cannot mathematically qualify for next season's Champions League as the Premier League will not have a fifth spot in the competition next term.

United now have two opportunities to qualify for the Europa League - via a fifth or sixth-placed Premier League finish or by winning this month's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Ten Hag still believes United have a pulling power in the transfer market, despite not having Champions League football.

"It [missing out on Champions League football] will have an impact on the budget," he said. "But I am sure Manchester United is a very attractive team to play for, many players will be very pleased and happy to play for Manchester United, I'm sure."

Neville: Impossible for every player to be up for sale

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"You know it's not true. Mainoo is not for sale, so every player can't be for sale - it's impossible. There's no way Manchester United can sell their best young players - Rasmus Hojlund is not going to be for sale.

"Manchester United will make changes, but there's a lack of stability. There's a lot of change happening at the club and with that comes headlines like we've seen over the last few days.

"I'm not surprised Ten Hag called it a joke. It doesn't feel right at all. I can understand why, a lot of players will be under pressure and will leave and potentially will be sold, but I can't believe it's every player or anywhere near that."

What would be the ideal summer for Manchester United?

"In some ways, it's to get every player fit. Getting the likes of [Luke] Shaw and [Lisandro] Martinez back, they're massive losses.

"Keeping the players that have got promise and potential. You look at the frontline of Hojlund and [Alejandro] Garnacho, Mainoo in midfield, there's real potential there. They need another season.

"The goalkeeper has settled down in the second part of the season, so letting him have another year.

"There's elements of 'how do Manchester United sign the best players in the world?', which isn't going to happen at this moment in time.

"But signing two or three really good characters to put around the experiened players they've got to support that, then letting the young players grow another year and trying to keep people fit as well.

"They're not going to be title winners next year, Ten Hag has already said that himself, but they've got to get back into the top four, look like they're progressing and get the performance levels better.

"The immediate challenge for Manchester United is to think about how they can get close to Manchester City in that [the FA Cup] final and be in the game with 10 or 15 minutes to go so they can potentially win the FA Cup this season. That would still be a really good season to win a trophy."

