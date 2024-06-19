Jarrad Branthwaite: Man Utd confident of wrapping up quick deal for Everton defender - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are confident they can wrap up a deal quickly for Jarrad Branthwaite - but only if Everton get "realistic" about their asking price.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has revealed he would love England team-mate Marc Guehi to join the Magpies this summer.

Tottenham are being forced to prepare for a bidding war for Bologna's Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Burnley have told Ajax to forget about trying to sign Holland striker Wout Weghorst on the cheap.

Liverpool have slapped a £25m price tag on second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

England fans have been told not to "chuck the beers in the air" when they get to drink alcohol in their seats for the first time in years at a major tournament.

England and Kevin Sinfield are exploring extending the former defence coach's duties beyond the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

THE SUN

Willian has been offered another one year deal by Fulham after impressing last season.

A UEFA rule has allegedly stopped Manchester United from moving for top target Jean-Clair Todibo - now a Premier League rival is set to take advantage.

THE TIMES

Aston Martin have emerged as the frontrunners to sign up Adrian Newey, one of the most respected and successful designers in Formula 1 history.

THE GUARDIAN

The number of women experiencing discrimination in the football industry is continuing to rise, according to new data.

THE I

Manchester United are stepping up their search for squad reinforcements, with Lille's Jonathan David high on their striker shortlist.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have informed Aberdeen they plan to sign Connor Barron.

Steven Gerrard has reportedly added a third Rangers favourite to his Al Ettifaq transfer shortlist with Fashion Sakala joining James Tavernier and Conor Goldson as a target for the former Ibrox manager.

Duk has told Aberdeen he wants to leave the club this summer.