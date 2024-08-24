Manchester United lose late again as torrid away record under Erik ten Hag continues in Brighton defeat

Manchester United delivered a typically mixed performance as they fell to their first defeat of the season at Brighton. Sky Sports analyses the Good, the Bad and the Ugly...

The Good...

Dalot imperious at left-back

Diogo Dalot shone for Man Utd both in attack and defence. He had an excellent first half, raiding up the left flank to deliver a perfect cross for an early Amad Diallo chance before bending a 25-yard shot over.

Brighton tightened up their right side in the second-half which tested Dalot's defensive work. The 25-year-old pocketed Yankuba Minteh, the highlight being a wonderful sliding tackle on the winger in the box. Moments later, Dalot cleared James Milner's effort off the line to save a certain goal. He was United's best player.

United find their pressing rhythm (but not for long!)

Mason Mount kept his place in the starting XI for his off-the-ball impact having counter-pressed Fulham on 23 occasions which was three more than any other player in the Premier League on the opening weekend despite being subbed after 60 minutes.

He and Bruno Fernandes worked well in the first half as a front pairing to stop Brighton from playing out and urge their team higher up the pitch.

It was notable that when Mount went off at half-time due to injury, United couldn't stop Brighton from passing through the lines as effectively hence their improved second-half performance.

The Bad...

Zirkzee goes from hero to zero

One week after scoring a late winner against Fulham, Joshua Zirkzeee made the headlines again but for the wrong reasons. The 23-year-old striker denied Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd from taking a second-half lead after getting the final touch in an offside position.

Zirkzee couldn't reach Fernandes' cross as he slid in to reach it and the wet Amex turf sent him hurtling into the goalmouth where Garnacho's shot struck his right knee on the goalline. Erik ten Hag said it was "misfortunate" and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted they got "lucky".

But it was a game-changing moment.

Mount injured again

Ten Hag revealed Mount "mentioned an issue" at half-time and the manager decided not to take a risk in leaving him on.

Mount made his third consecutive start and once again showed how he suits United's pressing style in the first-half although it's clear they miss a focal point up front.

He will hope this latest setback isn't serious after suffering two significant injury lay-offs last season which reduced him to only 20 appearances in his debut United season - eight from the start.

Rashford anonymous

Marcus Rashford was hooked after 65 minutes following another disappointing performance. He failed to register a shot for the second consecutive match, had two touches in the opposition box and was caught offside twice - once when he found the net in the first half.

Only Amad Diallo (33) made more off-the-ball runs than Rashford (22), which was also more than any Brighton player, suggesting supply may have been an issue.

But Rashford struggles to press as effectively as the other United forwards. He had 12 total pressures compared to Mount's 27, Amad's 22 and Fernandes' 39. Zirkzee managed more (18) in 45 minutes.

There are issues for Rashford on and off the ball.

And the Ugly...

Another late defeat

United are naive. Since 2022-23, they have lost more Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute and beyond than any other side (6); they'd only lost two such games in the first 30 campaigns in the competition combined.

Already this season, they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The momentum at the Amex had swung in the final 15 minutes. United and Ten Hag failed to recognise it. Scott McTominay was brought on for Fernandes rather than Casemiro, whose legs had faded.

Harry Maguire was needlessly changed for Matthijs de Ligt and United missed his aerial presence at the corner which led to Brighton's winner. Ten Hag insisted afterwards his side "take the point" in that scenario but neither he or his players tried to.

Weak mentality on the road

United are winless in their last 14 Premier League away games in which they've conceded first (D2 L12), since coming from behind at Everton in October 2022 (2-1).

And that is coupled with Ten Hag's miserable away record which has more defeats (17) than wins (16) in the Premier League.

When United come under pressure on the road, they crumble and on this evidence, more pain will follow.

