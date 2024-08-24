 Skip to content
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United. Premier League.

Amex StadiumAttendance31,537.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2

  • D Welbeck (32nd minute)
  • J Junqueira de Jesus (95th minute)

Manchester United 1

  • A Diallo (60th minute)

Brighton 2-1 Man Utd: Joao Pedro scores 95th-minute winner after Joshua Zirkzee prevents Alejandro Garnacho scoring

Report as Brighton win on manager Fabian Hurzeler’s home debut; Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead but Man Utd equalised through Amad Diallo; Joshua Zirkzee offside when Alejandro Garnacho's goal-bound shot hit him before Joao Pedro's late winner; Watch free highlights from 5.15pm

David Richardson

@DRichardson_4

Saturday 24 August 2024 15:23, UK

Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring Brighton's winner against Manchester United
Image: Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring Brighton's winner against Manchester United

Joao Pedro headed in a 95th-minute winner on Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler’s home debut to inflict a 2-1 defeat over Manchester United after Joshua Zirkzee had inadvertently stopped the visitors from taking the lead during the second half.

Zirkzee - the 23-year-old summer signing who won United the points against Fulham last week with a goal on debut - denied team-mate Alejandro Garnacho from slotting home in the 70th minute at the Amex Stadium by getting the final touch on the goal line in an offside position.

United had edged the first half but had to come from behind when their former striker Danny Welbeck prodded Brighton ahead in the 32nd minute from inside the six-yard box.

Player ratings:

Brighton: Steele (7); Veltman (7), Van Hecke (7), Dunk (7), Hinshelwood (7); Milner (7), Gilmour (7); Minteh (6), Pedro (8), Mitoma (7); Welbeck (8).

Subs: Baleba (6),Enciso (6), Rutter (n/a), Ayari (n/a), Adingra (n/a)

Man Utd: Onana (6); Mazraoui (6), Maguire (6), Martinez (6), Dalot (6); Casemiro (6), Mainoo (6); Amad (7), Mount (5), Rashford (6); Fernandes (6).

Subs: Zirkzee (6), Garnacho (6), De Ligt (6), McTominay (6), Antony (n/a)

Player of the Match: Danny Welbeck

Marcus Rashford appeared to have grabbed an instant response but had his effort ruled out for offside and although Zirkzee was brought on at half-time for Mason Mount, it initially did little to help United's search for an equaliser.

Instead, Brighton had a James Milner prod cleared off the line by Diogo Dalot before Welbeck headed against the crossbar. The woodwork was still shaking when Amad Diallo raced up the other end and fired home via a deflection off the sliding Jan Paul van Hecke just 100 seconds later.

Team news:

  • Brighton made one change from their 3-0 win at Everton as Billy Gilmour started in midfield for Mats Wieffer, who was not in the squad.
  • Manchester United named an unchanged team from their 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend. Bruno Fernandes started up front again with Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

United pushed for a winner and thought they'd got it when Garnacho netted but Zirkzee, who had slid in to meet Bruno Fernandes' low cross, made contact with his knee before the ball had crossed the line.

And, typically, Erik ten Hag's side were made to pay in injury time when Simon Adingra tossed a cross into the box for the unmarked Pedro to head in as Brighton players queued up at the back post to earn their second victory of the season.

How Zirkzee denied Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho shoots into the net but his effort deflects off his team-mate Joshua Zirkzee in an offside position
Image: Alejandro Garnacho meets Bruno Fernandes' low cross to put Manchester United ahead
Alejandro Garnacho's strikes in deflected into Brighton's net by team-mate Joshua Zirkzee
Image: Alejandro Garnacho's shot hits Joshua Zirkzee on the goalline before it goes in
Referee Craig Pawson speaks to Craig Pawson as VAR reviews the Manchester United forward's strike
Image: Alejandro Garnacho waits nervously with referee Craig Pawson as VAR checks the goal for offside
Alejandro Garnacho reacts after his strike is ruled out by VAR for offside
Image: Alejandro Garnacho in disbelief after VAR rules out the goal for offside

Story of the match in stats...

