Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Gary Neville slams Manchester United's 'absolutely disgusting' performance

​​​​​​​​​​Gary Neville has branded Manchester United's performance in their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham as "absolutely disgusting".

Spurs cruised to victory at Old Trafford, dominating the game even before Bruno Fernandes was sent off before half-time.

Even the dismal 3-0 scoreline flattered United with Tottenham recording an XG of 4.67.

"The first half was as bad as it gets," said Neville during Sky Sports' commentary of the game.

"This is a shocking day, a sobering day. This is a really bad day for Ten Hag."

While Fernandes was unfortunate to be shown a straight red, the midfielder slipping as he went to tackle James Maddison, his dismissal drew no sympathy from Neville.

"That sums up Manchester United in the first half. They have been an absolute disgrace.

"It's one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag. And that is saying something. It is really bad."

After six games this term, United are just 12th in the league table with less than half the points as leaders Liverpool.

Neville later added: "Today has shocked me how low they've gone. It was a really bad one.

"I know that David Moyes had some bad ones in the early days, so has Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] along the way, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ralf Rangnick, but that felt like one of those days today where they sank really low."

Redknapp: Ten Hag looks out of his depth

Neville's fellow Sky Sports colleague Jamie Redknapp was equally scatching.

"It gets to a point where you almost feel sorry for the manager as well," said Redknapp. "He looks completely out of his depth, he looks like he's struggling to motivate his team.

"Man Utd and Ten Hag are going backwards. You can't complain anymore, he's got his back four in place, he's got all the players at his disposal - there's no excuses.

"They are rock bottom right now. I just don't see where they can go from here. They're as bad as I've seen a United side.

"It's embarrassing. A club of this stature shouldn't be producing performances like that."

Redknapp continued: "I'm seeing performances at the moments that are the kinds that get manager sacked. I just don't see how he can keep his job with these performances. I don't see how he can turn it around."

Ten Hag: I'm not thinking about my future

Asked about his own future, Ten Hag sidestepped by citing the summer review United carried out after winning the FA Cup in May before the club's new hierachy opted to keep him as manager.

"I am not thinking about this," said Ten Hag. "We made this decision together - to stay together with the ownership, the leadership group and the staff after a clear review on how to improve as an organisation.

"We discussed together how to construct a squad and we all knew it will take some time - we needed improvement in organisation, we still have some injuries.

"But we are all on one page, in the same boat; owners, leadership, the staff and players group."

Analysis: Abysmal United were embarrassed

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy at Old Trafford:

"Even at 3-0, this scoreline severely flatters Manchester United.

"They have had some horror shows in recent years, but this ranks amongst their most dysfunctional performances. They were abysmal in and out of possession, in terms of their discipline, and at doing the very basics.

"They were being embarrassed before Bruno's sending off, so that cannot be used as an excuse here.

"United have been undressed by a Spurs side who surely can't believe what an easy evening they've had at Old Trafford."