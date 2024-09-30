Manchester United bosses back Erik ten Hag despite 'unacceptable' defeat to Tottenham

Erik ten Hag retains the backing of Manchester United's football leadership structure with no immediate plans for a change of manager.

Sky Sports News understands while there is consensus that the non-performance in the 3-0 drubbing against Tottenham was unacceptable, the hierarchy's focus at the moment remains on providing support to the Dutchman, his backroom staff, and the players to turn their fortunes around.

Ten Hag is set to remain in situ for the tough tests against Porto and Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports next Sunday, ahead of the international break as pressure intensifies on his job, amid over £600m being spent on recruitment since his appointment.

The hammering at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday was a successive 3-0 home league defeat, after Liverpool also comprehensively outplayed United.

Ahead of the capitulation against Spurs, there was internal belief that the team was showing signs of improvement with both their attacking and defensive metrics improving, with a lack of clinical edge the biggest concern.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, familiar bad habits - like not putting pressure against the ball and being so easy to play against - keep resurfacing, which increases the scrutiny on Ten Hag.

Sunday's defeat showcased the flaws that leaves United 12th in the table, already six points off the Champions League places with as many games played.

They have failed to score in three of their past four league encounters and only 19th-placed Southampton have struggled to find the net more than Ten Hag's side this season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It builds up to another critical week in the manager's tenure. His European record in charge of United is poor, with a sole win in the past nine continental fixtures, rendering the trip to Porto daunting.

Unai Emery's in-form Villa, on a four-match unbeaten league run, will also be taxing challenge for a side low on confidence.

Ten Hag has rescued his job and escaped the axe on more than one occasion, most significantly in the summer after winning the FA Cup - his second trophy at the club.

United held a review, which included having discussions with Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank about the possibility of becoming their new manager.

After a two-and-a-half week process, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford opted to stick with Ten Hag and triggered the option is his contract, extending his deal by a further 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville labelled Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Spurs as 'disgusting' and admits something's wrong in the dressing room

The fact that United openly spoke to other candidates gave rise to the belief that the club did not have total conviction in Ten Hag, which was a recipe to invite pressure on his position through difficult spells in this campaign.

However, ahead of the home defeat to Liverpool at the start of the month, United's leadership team stressed he was the right man for the job, despite sporting director Dan Ashworth and CEO Omar Berrada not being involved in the decision to retain the manager after a season review.

On Sunday, Ten Hag insisted he was not concerned about his future. "No, I am not thinking about this," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains defiant when asked about his future at the club, saying he is on the same page as the owners and they know it will take time to improve

"We all made this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group in the summer.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve as an organisation and how we want to construct a squad.

"But we knew it will take some time because of how the window went, some players late in like [Manuel] Ugarte. Also we have to make some improvement in organisation, we still have some injuries, we need some time.

"We are all on one page or in one boat together - the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players as well. I don't have that concern."