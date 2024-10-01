Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd captain's red card in defeat against Tottenham overturned after successful appeal

Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United's next three Premier League matches after having his red card against Tottenham overturned.

Fernandes was shown a straight red after catching Spurs' James Maddison on the lower leg with a high challenge, despite appearing to slip as he did so, during the first half on Sunday with United trailing 1-0.

Referee Chris Kavanagh deemed the challenge was serious foul play and VAR Peter Bankes confirmed the decision before United went on to lose 3-0.

However, following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal, Fernandes will now be available for United's upcoming Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

Fernandes: It was a foul but not a red card

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his side's 3-0 defeat to Spurs, Manchester United captain Fernandes says his challenge on James Maddison was never a red card

After the game, Fernandes spoke to Sky Sports to express his disagreement with the decision from the onfield referee to send him off.

"I don't take him as everyone wants to see it," he said.

"I don't go in with the studs, I take him with my ankle, it's a clear foul but never a red card. Even Maddison when he gets up, he said it was a foul but never a red card.

"You can see it's never a red card and if it is, we have to look at many other incidents. I have many incidents against me and I've never seen it come so quick as a red card.

"The contact is not that strong. If he wants to give me a yellow because it's a counter-attack, I agree and I don't know why VAR doesn't call the referee to the screen.

"For me, it's not a good decision."

What did Gary Neville say on commentary? "The fact of the matter is he slips and reacts, and tries to trip him, but it looks bad because he's gone in just under knee-high. It's not going to be overturned and the referee's decision is going to stand. "It's not as bad as I initially thought, but that sums up Manchester United in this first half and, to be fair, they have been an absolute disgrace. It's one of the worst performances I've seen in Erik ten Hag's time."

Yellow was the better decision says Gallagher

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said a yellow card would have been a more appropriate decision.

"I don't think the referee can see it," he said on Ref Watch.

"He can't see the challenge happen. It's a glancing blow down the leg. [Kavanagh] has an optical illusion, a more palatable decision would have been a yellow card."