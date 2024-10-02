Sir Jim Ratcliffe flying in for Manchester United vs Aston Villa as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

Plus: Barcelona and Juventus target an ambitious £50m move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho; Newcastle set to revisit a move for England international Marc Guehi in January and Lee Carsley opens the door for Jadon Sancho Three Lions return
Thursday 3 October 2024 23:41, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is flying in for the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa, as speculation grows around Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.
Jadon Sancho has been given fresh hope regarding his England future by interim boss Lee Carsley.
Dele Alli has suffered another setback on his return to football after Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted he has had a "slight muscle strain".
THE SUN
Barcelona and Juventus are targeting a shock £50m swoop for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.
Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their bid to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on a three-year deal, with the Egyptian set to snub a move to Saudi Arabia.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle are likely to revisit a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January, with the expectation that the Eagles will be more willing to sell.
Fresh doubts regarding Gary Lineker's future as BBC Match of the Day host have emerged which could suggest his time on the show is coming to an end.
THE GUARDIAN
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has admitted he needs to get better overseas ahead of the tour in Pakistan.
England's Charlie Dean has admitted the team are soaking cricket balls in water in order to replicate the conditions they will face in the Women's T20 World Cup.
THE ATHLETIC
Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has suffered a "significant" knee injury during the recent 1-1 draw with Norwich City and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.
West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug will miss the upcoming clash with Ipswich due to a calf injury.
Newcastle will make a decision regarding the future of St James' Park Stadium in early 2025.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have issued an official apology after fans were left stranded at the airport ahead of the Europa League clash against Porto.