Sir Jim Ratcliffe flying in for Manchester United vs Aston Villa as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is flying in for the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa, as speculation grows around Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho has been given fresh hope regarding his England future by interim boss Lee Carsley.

Paul Merson suggested that Manchester United's trip to face Aston Villa in the Premier League couldn't have come at a worse time for under pressure Erik ten Hag.

Dele Alli has suffered another setback on his return to football after Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted he has had a "slight muscle strain".

THE SUN

Barcelona and Juventus are targeting a shock £50m swoop for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their bid to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on a three-year deal, with the Egyptian set to snub a move to Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are likely to revisit a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January, with the expectation that the Eagles will be more willing to sell.

In an exclusive interview with Steve Parish the Crystal Palace Chairman explains why they kept hold of captain Marc Guehi and how he was astounded that no one made a big offer for Eberechi Eze.

Fresh doubts regarding Gary Lineker's future as BBC Match of the Day host have emerged which could suggest his time on the show is coming to an end.

THE GUARDIAN

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has admitted he needs to get better overseas ahead of the tour in Pakistan.

England's Charlie Dean has admitted the team are soaking cricket balls in water in order to replicate the conditions they will face in the Women's T20 World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has suffered a "significant" knee injury during the recent 1-1 draw with Norwich City and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug will miss the upcoming clash with Ipswich due to a calf injury.

Image: Niclas Fullkrug will miss West Ham's clash against Ipswich

Newcastle will make a decision regarding the future of St James' Park Stadium in early 2025.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have issued an official apology after fans were left stranded at the airport ahead of the Europa League clash against Porto.