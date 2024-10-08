Thomas Tuchel not approached by Man Utd as Erik ten Hag expects to remain in charge at Old Trafford

Manchester United have not made an approach to Thomas Tuchel with Erik ten Hag on a brief holiday while the club's executive committee meet in London to discuss next steps.

Ten Hag, as is usual during the international break along with players not representing their countries, has taken a few days off to recharge and is expecting to still be in charge at Old Trafford at the end of the international break.

He is under the impression that he retains the backing of the club's hierarchy ahead of their summit and has not been informed any differently.

Tuchel, who United progressed the furthest with in the summer in regard to possibly replacing Ten Hag during a strategic review, has not received any formal communication yet to take over at Old Trafford.

Discussions with him had reached the stage of negotiating financials before it broke down and United decided they already had the best available manager in position.

Carra: Ten Hag has been 'hung out to dry' Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:



"He’ll probably find it tough to get to the next international break as the manager, but if the results turn of course he will.



"At Man Utd it’s not just about results, for a long time it’s been about performances. A lot of the time when they get results, it feels a little bit fortunate in some ways.



"Last season Scott McTominay got so many last-minute goals for them, and you know if performances don’t improve they can’t get sustained results.



"They might get one here or there, that’s why we love the game, unexpected things can happen. But the start of this season hasn’t been too different in terms of performances, you’re seeing the same things we saw last season.



"It’ll be tough for him, but I do have sympathy for him. He’s been hung out to dry on the back of the ownership talking to other managers in the summer.



"No-one in employment would want their bosses publicly speaking to lots of different people within the game, but it’s going to be tough for him to see out the season."

Man Utd to be 'measured' over Ten Hag

The potential of Ruud van Nistelrooy being placed in caretaker charge has been floated, but there have been two major questions around that: is it too early in the season, and to what end - who would he be a placeholder for?

The powers that be at United do not want to make sentimental decisions and are determined to be measured in their thinking.

Tuesday's executive committee meeting, long scheduled in the diary, will be attended by the three decisive figures at the club Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Joel Glazer.

Chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox, chief operating officer Collette Roche and chief financial officer Roger Bell will also be present.

It represents an INEOS-led commitment to discuss football operations in person monthly.

The meeting is not on account of United's form, which sees them winless in five matches across all competitions and post their worst Premier League start. It is set to be a discussion point.

It is the responsibility of Ashworth, Berrada and Wilcox - the latter being the member of the leadership team that works closest with Ten Hag on matters like implementing the game model and who is often present to observe training sessions - to assess performances and progress - or the lack thereof.

As Sky Sports News has previously reported, there is an awareness that United have significantly underperformed in the final third against their expected goals - they are the worst in the league. Over time, that should normalise.

Defensive improvement, especially in terms of shots faced, has also been noted. They have conceded as many as Manchester United and Chelsea. However, familiar failings like not putting pressure against the ball, being so easy to play against, and quick capitulations after conceding will not be ignored.

One of the overriding questions has been whether the problems are more psychological than tactical given the reactions of players when they lose possession, or when the opposition scores. Being unwilling to track runners and making the wrong decisions when in good attacking positions, for example, has been under the microscope.

Man Utd's next six fixtures October 19: Brentford (h)

October 24: Fenerbahce (a) - Europa League

October 27: West Ham (a)

October 30: Leicester (h) - Carabao Cup

November 3: Chelsea (h) - live on Sky Sports

November 7: PAOK (h) - Europa League

Ten Hag 'adamant' he retains backing of club

Ten Hag has been adamant that he retains the backing of the leadership group, which does not contrast with the noise out of the club.

He has not been given any indication that his job is under threat in his regular dialogue with the powers that be.

"I don't have any idea that is different because they should have told me [if not]," Ten Hag said on Sunday.

"We communicate very openly and transparently. I speak continuously with them. Every week, I would say every day, we talk, so I expect I will speak with them."

Ten Hag had made it abundantly clear when staying on as manager after the strategic review in the summer that the relationship could only work if there was open and honest lines of communication, as well as professional courtesy.

He refused to have a repeat of the situation where there was silence from the hierarchy while his job was being marketed around Europe.

Will Ten Hag last the season?

Having made the decision to stick with Ten Hag, United's leadership team have wanted to give him at least a full season to operate under the new set-up.

Results, the manner of performances, and whether there is enough reason to trust the process will ultimately dictate whether that will be the case.

Ashworth and Berrada, both not involved in the choice to retain the Dutchman in the summer as it preceded their appointments at the club, gave him their full support at the start of September.

"We're going to continue working very closely with him to help him get the best results out of the team," Berrada said.

"Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we're fully backing him."

Ashworth added: "I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can, and whether that's operationally, whether that's with recruitment, whether that's with medical, whether that's with psychology, whether that's training ground flow, it's just to take as much of that off him to allow him to fully focus on the training pitch and the match tactical plan to deliver success for Manchester United."