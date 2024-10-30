Ruben Amorim: Sporting believe 39-year-old's move to Man Utd is a done deal

Sporting believe Ruben Amorim’s move to Manchester United is a done deal, but are standing firm on his 30-day notice period.

Amorim, who has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, has told Sporting he wants to move to United.

Key figures from Manchester United are in Portugal as negotiations continue with Lisbon over their pursuit of Erik ten Hag's successor. Sky Sports News understands the focus of the talks remains on the backroom staff Amorim may want to bring with him to Old Trafford.

Sporting are defending their interests by making sure Amorim, who has a 30-day notice period in his contract, leaves in the right way after United told them they wanted to pay his £8.3m release clause.

Sporting are asking United to pay £4.15m to let Amorim leave immediately and as compensation for the three coaches Amorim wants to take with him to United.

The coaches are Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital.

Sporting fans were disappointed to discover that Amorim had a relatively low release clause in his contract for so-called 'big clubs'. The fee is believed to be easily affordable for the richest clubs and Sporting want to make sure they do not just roll over for United - that is why they are holding out for an extra £4.15m.

Sporting will not make life easy for Amorim and they were expecting him to stay until the end of the season.

They believe he has agreed personal terms with United and is set to treble his current salary of £2m net a year (about £4.15m gross).

Manchester United have already confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will undertake pre-match media duties on Thursday ahead of their clash with Chelsea this weekend.

Could 30-day notice period halt appointment?

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Sporting aren't going to let Amorim leave without them being respected and without their interests being taken into consideration. There's a €10m release clause. United said they'll pay that. But he also has a 30-day notice period in his contract.

"Sporting would want ideally for him to stay for those 30 days. And also, he wants to take three of the coaches from Sporting to Manchester with him. For that, Sporting need to be paid compensation.

"And the compensation they are looking for is €5m, which is around £4m. So from Sporting's point of view, Amorim is going, but they are saying, 'hey, respect us too. We're a big, big club in Europe. We're a big, big club in Portugal. We're not going to just turn around and let Manchester United come into town, take our manager, put him on a private plane and take him to Old Trafford.'

"He has a contract. Yes, the release clause has been triggered. But there's still this issue of the 30-day notice period. They may be prepared to let him go during the international break that's going to happen next month. Now, if that were the case, that would mean that Amorim would be in charge of Sporting for their Friday night game against Estrela.

"That would also mean that Amorim would be in charge of the Champions League game against Manchester City next week. And also the game against Braga a week on Sunday. Then you have the international break.

"So potentially that would be the moment for him to make his move. Now obviously United want him straightaway. But Sporting are saying, 'look at his contract, he has this 30-day notice period'."

Speaking to the media on Tuesday evening, Amorim insisted "nothing has yet been decided" on his future.

Media flocked to Portugal for what could be the 39-year-old's last game in charge as Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final to probe Amorim on his potential move to Old Trafford.

But Amorim insists he remains focused "on wanting Sporting to become double winners of the league and cup. This doesn't change. I have nothing new to say at this moment."

He was quoted as telling broadcast media: "Nothing is decided yet. I don't know if it's the farewell game or not."

Speaking later at his press conference in Portuguese, Amorim said: "There was the club's statement and that's the only thing they have at the moment. There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a clause and then, when I have something more concrete, I will tell you, because it is always my choice.

"When everything hasn't been decided, one way or the other, there's no point in talking much more, because otherwise we'll create noise.

"I'm not going to say anything properly, because I don't have anything useful to say. Just saying that I will take on whatever I want to do, as I have always done throughout my time as a player and even as a coach. Regarding the game, it was a strange game, a strange environment."

When asked simply, "do you want to leave" by a journalist, Amorim replied: "We haven't got to that part. The club talks to another club, is talking to another club, and then you take the next step with the coach.

"And whether I want to go or not, I'll say later. That's the decision we're talking about here. I won't say."

Asked by Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill if the decision now lies with him, Amorim said: "Yes, [the only thing left] is my decision. I will tell everything. We have to wait."

Amorim was unable to give a definitive timeline over how long that would take.

Sources insist an announcement on United's new permanent manager is not imminent, but if a compensation package can be agreed Amorim could be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Sunday's home game with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Asked by Sky Sports News' reporter Cotterill if he would be in the dugout at Old Trafford for the game, Amorim said: "I will be here..."

Asked if that was for sure, Amorim added: "[Laughing] I don't know!"

Before leaving, Amorim added: "I will explain everything. It will be very clear."

'Things got heated in press conference' Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill in Lisbon:



"A big part of the being the Manchester United manager is being used to the spotlight in good times and bad times - and he is clearly good at that, speaking perfect English. He took 15 questions in Portuguese, some of it got heated, but he gave those journalists the same answers he gave me which is we'll all have to wait before things become clear. He said it's his decision as the clubs have agreed a deal if he wants to go.



"When I asked him whether or not he'd be in the dugout on Sunday at Old Trafford he said 'I'll be here' and I said 'are you sure' and he smiled, replying 'I don't know'.



"So he was showing a little bit of humour there, giving quite a lot away. "He's a family man, not a 24/7 football man which could be an issue if he's going to take the United job. He enjoys Portugal and his job here.



"Does he want to take on the challenge of Manchester United? Of course he does. He's ambitious and there is big money involved. It would appeal to anyone's ego to work for Manchester United. Things could move quite quickly."

Amorim the new 'Special One'

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017 and just two years later he took up his first managerial job at Braga.

He then joined Sporting in March 2020 where he has established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after young coaches, twice guiding the club to the league title. He has also won the Taca da Liga - the Portuguese League Cup - on three occasions, twice with Sporting and once with Braga.

Senior figures at Sporting believe Amorim is the new 'Special One' - the best Portuguese manager since Jose Mourinho - and they are convinced he will be a success at United.

United players have been warned to expect an extremely strict head coach who will make them follow the rules. There are no egos in Amorim's dressing room and "he will not take any s*** from anyone". He has a strict work ethic, is totally demanding in training and will get rid of anyone who steps out of line.

The atmosphere last night for what could be Amorim's last Sporting game was described as "like a funeral" and the club are aware that Benfica and Porto fans are celebrating his imminent departure.

Reserve team manager Joao Pereira will be Sporting's new head coach.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

It has long been inevitable that Ruben Amorim would take one of Europe's biggest jobs. Winning the title with Sporting in 2021 at the age of 36 all but guaranteed that. Repeating the feat last season only underlined his ability as a coach.

Sporting recognised that this was a special talent very early, famously paying a huge release clause after his spectacular start at Braga. They bet on his tactical mind, his fierce commitment as a player, but more than anything on the power of his personality.

In conversation with a series of Portuguese coaches, some of whom have pitted their wits against Amorim in his native country, we will explore his rise, what it is that makes him so impressive as a coach, and, crucially, whether this can be translated into his next job.

Read Adam Bate's Ruben Amorim analysis here.