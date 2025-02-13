Man Utd: Ruben Amorim's first three months marked by attacking drop-off and threat of unwanted records

Tottenham host Manchester United on Super Sunday with both teams in serious danger of achieving their lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Only two points separate the struggling clubs, with Spurs having lost eight of their last 11 league outings, and Manchester United going down in seven of their last 11.

Ange Postecoglou's recent struggles have been well documented, however Ruben Amorim's tough start at Old Trafford has arguably gone under the radar in comparison.

Three months in and after 20 matches in charge, his record demands closer inspection.

Since he joined from Sporting in November, only five teams have won fewer Premier League points, and they are 10 points further adrift of the top four.

Three of their nine wins in regulation time under Amorim have come in the Europa League, and six have been by a single goal. The last manager to have a lower win percentage after 20 games in charge at Old Trafford was Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim's overall win ratio is 20 per cent lower than it was under his predecessor, Erik Ten Hag - it drops even further when comparing their Premier League records; Amorim's currently standing at 30.8 per cent compared to the Dutchman's 51.8 per cent.

Amorim's attacking issues

Only the current bottom three and Everton have scored fewer Premier League goals than Manchester United since the November international break, while only seven teams have conceded more goals. When analysing their in-game statistics, there has been a notable drop off in their attack since appointing Amorim, albeit with slightly improved defensive figures than they had under Ten Hag.

Since Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2016-17, only two teams have finished in the Champions League places having played more than half of their league games with a back three, with both Chelsea and Tottenham doing so in 2021-22.

This formation rarely bears fruit in an attacking sense, as Manchester United's recent attacking ranks indicate.

Hopes of qualifying for Europe via the league this season are all but over for both teams.

Only five points currently separate 11th-placed Brentford and Everton in 16th. Tottenham have fared well this season against teams currently in this mini league, however Manchester United have picked up the fewest points of any of the six teams in question.

Of their remaining 14 league games, the Red Devils won only four and lost six of the reverse fixtures. Similar results would see them break numerous unwanted records for the club in the Premier League era.

With the Europa League knockout stages and a very open FA Cup still to play for, the league may take a backseat. Realistically they will not get drawn into a relegation battle, and the European places would be fanciful for even the most positive United fans.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Sunday 16th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

If they are to get their league form back on track, there are few better launchpads currently than Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the hosts are on the longest current winless home run in the division.

Amorim rotated heavily during Manchester United's League Cup exit in north London earlier this season, in what was only his eighth game in charge. This being their only game in the space of 15 days should ensure he selects the strongest possible XI.

It has been a season to forget for both clubs so far. With Tottenham's dismal form being under the spotlight recently, a fifth win in six games in all competitions for Amorim's team could turn the tide as United contend with two cup competitions, as well as avoiding a bottom-half finish for the first time since 1989-90.