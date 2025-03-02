Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim responds to Wayne Rooney over Premier League title goal

Ruben Amorim has told Wayne Rooney he is not naive about how far away Manchester United are from winning the Premier League title.

Rooney, the club's record goalscorer, was watching as a pundit as holders United were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Fulham in their fifth-round tie at Old Trafford.

Amorim told BBC Sport after the game that the goal for his struggling side is to win the Premier League and Rooney called the Portuguese "naive" for the timing of his comments, given United are 14th in the table.

Image: Joshua Zirkzee is consoled by Amorim after his miss in the penalty shoot-out

Asked about Rooney's words and if it was realistic to be speaking about winning the title, Amorim said: "No, that is the goal. Being naive is to think that we are going to [win the title] this season or we are going to be the best contender for the next season.

"I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I know that it is really easy. I was a pundit when I finished my career. I know it is really easy.

"Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me but our goal as a club, the board, is winning the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and the legends of this club.

"We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment. I am not naive. That is why I am here coaching Manchester United at 40 years old."

What did Rooney say about Amorim?

Image: Rooney described Amorim as 'naive' after the FA Cup fifth-round defeat

Rooney was sympathetic to Amorim's situation after being brought in mid-season and expects the head coach to be given time, but challenged him over his choice of words after elimination from the FA Cup.

United's last hope of silverware and potential route into Europe next season is winning the Europa League as they sit 10 points adrift of seventh place in the league.

"I do think he'll get [time]. It's not a free hit because I think you'd expect a bit more from Manchester United than what we're seeing since he's been in," Rooney said as a pundit on BBC Sport.

"It's very difficult to come in during the season and not have the pre-season to implement his plans with the team. He has to look to the future moving forward and how can they firstly - he says win the Premier League - compete to get a bit further up the table, I think that's the next step for them.

"I think it's a little bit naive to say 'we're looking to win the Premier League' because, from where they are now, they're a long way off that."

What now for Man Utd?

Image: Zirkzee is dejected at the final whistle after missing the decisive penalty vs Fulham

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

The FA Cup salvaged the season for Erik ten Hag last time around with that memorable victory over Manchester City at Wembley. There will be no repeat for Amorim after another bitterly frustrating afternoon for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After battling past Ipswich in midweek, they were second best for long periods against Fulham too. This time, they were beaten, out of the FA Cup on penalties. When Marco Silva said that his side "took the responsibility" to make the game, it was a fair assessment.

United sat deep and waited for the counter-attacks. The players showed resolve just as they did against Ipswich but it was only Alejandro Garnacho - dropped for this game with a knock following his reaction to being substituted on Wednesday - who got the fans off their seats.

The build-up play was unconvincing throughout the 120 minutes and even when the ball did reach the forward players, Rasmus Hojlund looked bereft of confidence. Joshua Zirkzee's belief is unlikely to be much higher after his penalty miss decided the tie.

United are still in the Europa League but there is little time to correct those issues before they face Real Sociedad on Thursday. Injuries are mounting, Harry Maguire forced off late on. "We will be competitive," said Amorim. It is the least United expect.