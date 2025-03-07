Ruben Amorim not expecting to be given time at Man Utd like Mikel Arteta got at Arsenal

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United will not give him the time Mikel Arteta had to turn Arsenal around.

United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - sitting 14th in the table after a disastrous start to life as head coach for Amorim has seen him take 18 points from a possible 48.

Arteta also had a tough start as Arsenal boss in the league, failing to qualify for the Champions League three seasons in a row before turning the Gunners into title contenders.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 9th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

But Amorim, hired mid-season from Sporting despite his request to join in the summer, does not expect to be afforded the same patience as Arteta by the bosses at Old Trafford.

"I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It's a different club," said Amorim.

"The way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody. I will not have the time like Arteta had."

United's season now rests on their success in the Europa League and the second leg of their round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad next Thursday.

They will have two days less than Arsenal to recover after the 1-1 first-leg draw in Spain on Thursday.

Asked if he could rest players for Sunday's game, Amorim added: "When you are in this kind of club, you cannot think like that with a small squad at this moment.

"We are trying to see all the players that are fresh and are not in danger of getting injured. Even that, we have to risk a little bit, but we have to be competitive on Sunday."

He added: "Europa League is so much harder in my opinion than Champions League. Not the games but the recovery to then play in Premier League on the weekend [after playing Thursday]."

Amorim is unsure over the fitness of defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of the visit of Arsenal after they missed the draw against Sociedad with injury.

"We need to survive Sunday," said Amorim. "The team was so tired in the last 30 minutes [against Sociedad]. We have to prepare Sunday and then think about this important game for us.

"In this moment I don't know [about Maguire and Ugarte]."

Image: Chido Obi left Arsenal in the summer over concerns about a pathway into the first-team

Amorim was unable to call upon teenage striker Chido Obi in Spain after the club failed to register in their Europa League squad for the knockout phase.

But the 17-year-old is set to be involved for the game against former club Arsenal, who he left in the summer over concerns about a clear pathway into the first-team.

"Everybody can start. If they are training [on Friday], if they play[ed against Sociedad], they can be ready. Chido is on the list," said Amorim.