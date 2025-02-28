Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Everton and Man Utd vs Man City live on Sky Sports in April
Sky Sports to show 18 Premier League matches in April, including Merseyside derby and Manchester derby; Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, WSL, Carabao Cup, Scottish Premiership and SWPL
Friday 28 February 2025 12:00, UK
Liverpool's title charge will be in focus in April, with the Merseyside derby among a packed schedule of 18 live Premier League games that month on Sky Sports as the season ramps up.
The Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday April 6 and Chelsea vs Tottenham on Thursday April 3 are among the other big rivalry showdowns on Sky as Arne Slot's Reds aim to seal glory at the top of the table.
Liverpool vs Everton on Wednesday April 2, Fulham vs Liverpool on Sunday April 6, Liverpool vs West Ham on Sunday April 13, Leicester vs Liverpool on Sunday April 20 and Liverpool vs Tottenham on April 27 will all be live on Sky. If they clinch the crown that month, you will be able to see all the celebrations with Sky.
Arsenal's fixtures with Brentford (April 12), Ipswich (April 20) and Crystal Palace (April 26) will be live on Sky, while you will also be able to see the twists and turns in the race for European qualification.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- In full: All the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures | FREE highlights ▶️
- Got Sky? Watch PL games LIVE on your phone 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Man City vs Aston Villa (April 28) looks set to be a key fixture in that battle, while surprise package Nottingham Forest face a tricky trip to Tottenham on Monday Night Football (April 21).
Bournemouth are also exceeding expectations, with their home games with Fulham (April 14) and Man Utd (April 27), while Newcastle's push for a Champions League spot will develop at Leicester (April 7) and Aston Villa (April 19) either side of a home game with Man Utd (April 13).
Upcoming Premier League matches live on Sky Sports
Saturday March 8
Brentford vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 9
Tottenham vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday March 10
West Ham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 15
Bournemouth vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 16
Arsenal vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm
Leicester vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 7pm
Wednesday April 2
Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Thursday April 3
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 5
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 6
Fulham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*
Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 7
Leicester vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 12
Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm**
Sunday April 13
Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm***
Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 14
Bournemouth vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 19
Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 20
Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off, 2pm
Leicester vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 21
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 26
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm****
Sunday April 27
Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*****
Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm******
Monday April 28
Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm*******
* Subject to possible movement to Saturday April 5, kick-off TBC, due to Premier League clubs' Champions League progress
** Subject to possible movement to Sunday April 13, kick-off 2pm, dependent on Premier League clubs' Champions League progress
*** Subject to possible movement to Saturday April 12, kick-off TBC, dependent on the participation of Liverpool in the Champions League on the following Tuesday
**** Subject to movement due to possible participation of Crystal Palace in FA Cup semi-finals
*****Subject to movement due to possible participation of Bournemouth and/or Man Utd in FA Cup semi-finals
****** Subject to possible movement to Saturday April 26, kick-off 8pm, dependent on the participation of Liverpool in the Champions League on the following Tuesday
******* Subject to possible movement due to either club's possible FA Cup semi-final or movement to Saturday April 26, kick-off 8pm, due to the possible participation of Aston Villa in the Champions League semi-finals