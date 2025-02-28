Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Everton and Man Utd vs Man City live on Sky Sports in April

Liverpool's title charge will be in focus in April, with the Merseyside derby among a packed schedule of 18 live Premier League games that month on Sky Sports as the season ramps up.

The Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday April 6 and Chelsea vs Tottenham on Thursday April 3 are among the other big rivalry showdowns on Sky as Arne Slot's Reds aim to seal glory at the top of the table.

Liverpool vs Everton on Wednesday April 2, Fulham vs Liverpool on Sunday April 6, Liverpool vs West Ham on Sunday April 13, Leicester vs Liverpool on Sunday April 20 and Liverpool vs Tottenham on April 27 will all be live on Sky. If they clinch the crown that month, you will be able to see all the celebrations with Sky.

Arsenal's fixtures with Brentford (April 12), Ipswich (April 20) and Crystal Palace (April 26) will be live on Sky, while you will also be able to see the twists and turns in the race for European qualification.

Man City vs Aston Villa (April 28) looks set to be a key fixture in that battle, while surprise package Nottingham Forest face a tricky trip to Tottenham on Monday Night Football (April 21).

Bournemouth are also exceeding expectations, with their home games with Fulham (April 14) and Man Utd (April 27), while Newcastle's push for a Champions League spot will develop at Leicester (April 7) and Aston Villa (April 19) either side of a home game with Man Utd (April 13).

Saturday March 8

Brentford vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 9

Tottenham vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 10

West Ham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 15

Bournemouth vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 16

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

Leicester vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

Wednesday April 2

Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Thursday April 3

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 5

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 6

Fulham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*

Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 7

Leicester vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 12

Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm**

Sunday April 13

Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm***

Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 14

Bournemouth vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 19

Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 20

Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off, 2pm

Leicester vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 21

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 26

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm****

Sunday April 27

Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*****

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm******

Monday April 28

Man City vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm*******

* Subject to possible movement to Saturday April 5, kick-off TBC, due to Premier League clubs' Champions League progress

** Subject to possible movement to Sunday April 13, kick-off 2pm, dependent on Premier League clubs' Champions League progress

*** Subject to possible movement to Saturday April 12, kick-off TBC, dependent on the participation of Liverpool in the Champions League on the following Tuesday

**** Subject to movement due to possible participation of Crystal Palace in FA Cup semi-finals

*****Subject to movement due to possible participation of Bournemouth and/or Man Utd in FA Cup semi-finals

****** Subject to possible movement to Saturday April 26, kick-off 8pm, dependent on the participation of Liverpool in the Champions League on the following Tuesday

******* Subject to possible movement due to either club's possible FA Cup semi-final or movement to Saturday April 26, kick-off 8pm, due to the possible participation of Aston Villa in the Champions League semi-finals

