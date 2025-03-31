Bruno Fernandes transfer news: Ruben Amorim says Manchester United captain not leaving and can help win Premier League

Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving Manchester United this summer, says head coach Ruben Amorim - as he can help the club win the Premier League again.

The United captain has been crucial to the club's mini-revival under Amorim, with seven goals and three assists in his last seven matches. That form has led to speculation that he could move to Real Madrid in the summer.

"It's not going to happen," said Amorim about those specific rumours ahead of United's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The United head coach was then questioned on why he is so confident the 30-year-old wants to spend these crucial, final years of his career at Old Trafford, when the club are far away from the top.

"That is the challenge. I want Bruno here," Amorim replied.

"We want to win the Premier League again, we want the best players with us. He's still so young because he plays 55 games every season.

"Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least. He's the player we want here, he's not going anywhere.

"We are in control of the situation. I feel that he's really happy here. He understands what we want to do.

"He's one more supporter of Manchester United, he really feels it. Sometimes the frustration that you and everybody sees, and says: 'it's not a good thing for the captain' - it's a sign that he wants it so bad.

"This is the kind of player we want. He's not going anywhere - because I already told him."

Amorim coy on Rashford, Antony futures amid stellar loans

Amorim was also asked about the long-term futures of Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are currently impressing out on loan.

Rashford's form for Aston Villa has seen him return to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel. His first game after the international break saw him break his duck for Unai Emery's side - as his double over Preston sent Villa to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Antony, meanwhile, has four goals and four assists for Spanish side Real Betis, with team-mate Isco joking the club need to crowdfund to raise enough money to extend that loan deal.

"I know Rashford really well. Everyone knows the talent that he has," said Amorim.

"I already spoke about that: he's a top player if he wants. So I'm not surprised [he is doing well at Aston Villa].

"It's the same with Antony. It's a good thing we see our players doing well on loan in a different context. That can happen, it's a good sign for the club."

Pushed further on whether the door is open for the pair to return, Amorim remained coy: "Guys let's focus on the game. We are happy with the players who are out on loan. I am planning the future, but I don't want to talk about the future."

Asked if Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton - who are all out of contract at the end of the season - could leave United this summer, Amorim said: "We will see. We are thinking about next season but we a have a lot of things to do.

"We know Europa League can change a lot of things at the club. We are focused on the present, not just the future."

Amorim was also asked on an injury status report for Amad Diallo, who suffered ankle ligament damage during a February training session.

"I think he's going to play this season, but I don't know when," said Amorim. "We are really confident on that.