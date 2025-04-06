Watch Man Utd vs Man City in Manchester derby: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Manchester United host Manchester City in the final Manchester derby of the season in the Premier League on Sunday April 6, live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League table after their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Man City are fifth in the table and were 2-0 winners over Leicester City on Wednesday as they bid to secure Champions League football again next season.

The previous Manchester derby this season in the Premier League ended in dramatic circumstances as United scored twice late on to win 2-1 at the Etihad on December 15.

When is Man Utd vs Man City

Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League takes place on Sunday April 6 at Old Trafford. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

Man Utd vs Man City team news

Kobbie Mainoo could return to Manchester United's matchday squad having returned to full training after two months out.

But defender Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt for the Manchester derby after picking up a knock in United's midweek loss to Nottingham Forest.

Kevin De Bruyne confirmed ahead of the derby that he will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season but is in contention for Sunday's game.

City have a number of long-term injuries, with Erling Haaland, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Rodri all sidelined.

Man Utd vs Man City odds and score prediction

Based on Manchester United's clear issues in attack, they are impossible to back here at a price like 9/4 with Sky Bet, especially from what we've seen from Manchester City in the last three halves of football.

In 135 minutes against Bournemouth and Leicester they've faced just one shot and total expected goals of 0.02. There was a clear sign of balance in the Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol partnership with Nico O'Reilly looking composed on the left.

It wouldn't surprise me if City win this derby without conceding.

However, Omar Marmoush to score anytime at 6/5 with Sky Bet is the better punting option.

He's on a run of scoring in his last three games now and has already got six goals in total in his last six starts. And I just love how positive he is with the ball, always looking forward and loves to get shots away - he fired a whopping nine against Leicester.

I'm assuming he's going to be on penalties too with Erling Haaland out which I think adds a little extra edge to that anytime price.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2