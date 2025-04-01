Nottingham Forest 1-0 Man Utd: Anthony Elanga haunts former side with electric first-half effort to seal crucial win

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga haunted former side Manchester United after racing up the pitch in the first half to score the only goal in the 1-0 victory at the City Ground.

The ex-United winger flooded forward from his own penalty area in the fifth minute, covering 85m in the space of just nine seconds, to lash home the opener.

Forest had won just one of their last five games in the Nuno Espirito Santo era without Chris Wood, who was sidelined for his second game due to a hip injury, but any early fears of missing the forward were addressed by their Sweden international.

Man Utd susceptible on the counter... Man Utd have conceded seven goals from fast breaks in the Premier League this season - the joint-highest tally in the competition.

The win marked the first league double over United for the Tricky Trees since 1992 when legendary boss Brian Clough was still in charge of the club.

Ruben Amorim's side dominated the ball at 68 per cent possession but offered little in the final third until Murillo was called into action with virtually the last kick of the game to clear Harry Maguire's poked effort off the line.

The bubble of momentum they were building - after winning back-to-back games before the international break - has now been pierced by another defiant performance from third-placed Forest, who now stretch the gap to eight points on Chelsea in fourth.

Although, their evening was slightly marred by an injury to defender Ola Aina, who limped off the field in the first half with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, United continue to linger in 13th and full attention will now turn to the Manchester derby, live on Sky Sports, this Sunday. Bragging rights are one of the few positives they can salvage from their uninspiring top-flight campaign.

Manchester United

Manchester City Sunday 6th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Elanga on his electric goal!

Nottingham Forest's matchwinner Anthony Elanga speaking to TNT Sports: "It's about attacking the space and getting to the edge of the box as quick as I can, that's where you can hurt the opposition.

"I saw the space and I backed that I can show it on the pitch. It's not too shabby!

Image: Anthony Elanga fired Nottingham Forest into an early lead against Man Utd after a mazy run

"The finish was something I've worked on. You can run fast but you need to remain calm.

"Coming here was about playing, I'm not the finished product. I learnt a lot at Man Utd. I appreciate them a lot. I am enjoying my football and want to keep going."

Amorim: We deserved to win, not even draw!

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim speaking to TNT Sports: "We controlled the game but we already knew this team can score out of nothing.

Image: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim looks on after his side went behind at Nottingham Forest

"When they score, it changes the game for what they want. We tried and had good opportunities.

"In the final third, the last pass was not there. We don't have that and we cannot score goals. This season is like that.

"We cannot concede in the transition of set pieces. We should have won this game, not even draw, but in the end we lost three points."

Nuno: We were on the ropes

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to TNT Sports: "Suffer, believe and help each other. It was a very hard game. Every single one of them are hugely important for us. We were against the ropes after the long FA Cup game.

Player ratings: Elanga comes back to bite Utd Nottingham Forest: Sels (8), Williams (7), Murillo (8), Milenkovic (8), Aina (n/a), Anderson (6), Yates (8), Danilo (5), Gibbs-White (6), Elanga (9), Awoniyi (7).



Subs: Morato (6), Moreno (7), Dominguez (6), Sosa (n/a), Sangare (n/a).



Man Utd:Onana (7), Mazraoui (65), De Ligt (5), Fernandes (6), Zirkzee (5), Dorgu (5), Yoro (5), Garnacho (5), Casemiro (5), Dalot (5), Ugarte (6).



Subs: Hojlund (6), Eriksen (5), Mount (n/a).



Player of the Match: Anthony Elanga

"Let's focus on the next one. It is day by day."

On Anthony Elanga: "He is a special boy with the speed and quality on the ball."

On Ryan Yates' performance: "We know what Yates is. He is a special player for us. He is the heart of the team."

'Gritty win epitomises Forest'

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"That performance epitomised this Nottingham Forest team. Score first through a clinical counter-attack and then keep a clean sheet. They are fantastically organised.

"At the City Ground they've shipped just 10 goals in their 15 Premier League home matches this season now - that's the best home record of any team. They've kept eight sheets during that run, too, winning to nil against Man City, Brighton, Tottenham, Ipswich, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

"Those that followed me in on my best bet through my prediction column at 100/30 for a Forest win to nil will be happy tonight."

Story of the match in stats...