Watch Newcastle vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Newcastle host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday April 13, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League table - a spot below the fifth place that will secure Champions League football for next season - and have won their last three league games.

Manchester United are 13th in the table and drew 0-0 with city rivals Manchester City last weekend before the 2-2 draw with Lyon in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season ended in a 2-0 Newcastle win on December 30.

When is Newcastle vs Man Utd

Newcastle vs Manchester United in the Premier League takes place on Sunday April 13 at St James' Park. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man Utd

Newcastle vs Man Utd team news

Newcastle will make a late call on Anthony Gordon's availability as the England international recovers from a hip injury.

Alexander Isak is expected to be available despite managing a groin injury but Joe Willock is out due to concussion protocols.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will miss the match after being hospitalised on Friday evening after feeling unwell for a number of days.

Young striker Chido Obi is available for Manchester United again having been ineligible for the Europa League match against Lyon.

Otherwise Ruben Amorim has the same players available to him as on Thursday, having reported no new injury news in his pre-match press conference.

Newcastle vs Man Utd odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

The Newcastle hangover has yet to materialise. That's an impressive piece of work from Eddie Howe.

However, this looks a fiddly one for the Toon and they look short to me at 4/6 with Sky Bet. I don't actually mind this spot for Man Utd if they play in the same way as they did against Man City - by engaging a low block and playing in transition.

This team is built to play to play that way, as shown under previous managers. Even Pep Guardiola said last week that Ruben Amorim should concentrate on making United a transition team as that's what they're good at. It's usually wise to listen to him.

This low-block approach has been seen six times under Amorim in games where United are big outsiders - against Arsenal three times, twice vs Man City and at Liverpool - and United were defensively sound, losing only one of those matches.

I think they can frustrate Newcastle playing this way. Away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1