Man Utd: Kobbie Mainoo says Europa League win won't make 'bad season' a success

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has admitted winning the Europa League will not make the season a success but could provide a platform for the future.

United travel to Bilbao on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club.

The competition remains the club's only chance of winning silverware after a dismal competitive campaign. United will record their worst-ever Premier League points return come the end of the season and sit 14th in the top flight.

Should United stay in 14th, it will be their worst top-flight finishing position since the club were relegated in 1974. However, despite the club's second-ever Europa League trophy being up for grabs, for Mainoo, the disappointment of their league displays will linger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Premier League pundits Daniel Sturridge and Gary Neville discuss how this is statistically the worst Manchester United team in 35 years

"The Europa League is a big opportunity [to rescue the season] but I wouldn't say it would make the season a success," Mainoo told Sky Sports.

"It'll definitely give hope for us to take something positive into next season. The season's not gone how we would have liked it to, but we can't just be down and all fall apart, because then where do we end up? We have to stay together and keep a spirit, because there are still big games to be played."

His team-mate Alejandro Garnacho echoed Mainoo's thoughts, explaining the opportunity to be in the Champions League remains a big one for the club.

"It's very important to be in the Champions League," Garnacho told Sky Sports.

"It's a big stage for all the teams and all the players, but as Kobbie said, it's not going to be a great season if we win the Europa League, because in the league we are bad. But obviously it will help the club, and also for us to win a trophy and be in the Champions League. We'll try to do it."

Image: Mainoo and Garnacho both scored as Man Utd beat Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup in 2024

Despite an underwhelming campaign, Garnacho is still eyeing major honours, with the Europa League building upon past success.

"Last season we won the FA Cup, the season before the Carabao Cup, now we're in the semi-finals of the Europa League," Garnacho said.

"But, at the end of the day, the big titles are the Premier League and the Champions League, so we want to fight for these. It will take time, but we will try as soon as possible.

"We don't care about the position we are in now, we will try to win every game. Sometimes it's more difficult, but we always go to the game believing. If the game is today, then we will have to win today."