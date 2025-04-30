Man Utd transfers: Jonathan Tah move being explored with Bayer Leverkusen defender set to become free agent
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is out of contract this summer and has said he plans to leave; Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona all tracking the 29-year-old as Man Utd position themselves as contenders for his signature in the hope of improving their fortunes next season
Wednesday 30 April 2025 21:25, UK
Manchester United are actively considering a move for Germany international Jonathan Tah this summer, Sky Sports News understands.
The Bayer Leverkusen defender, who has featured in over 50 games for club and country this season, is out of contract at the end of June.
Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all tracking the 29-year-old, who has announced he will be moving on from Leverkusen this summer.
United have now positioned themselves as contenders for his signature as they aim to improve their fortunes in the Premier League next season.
However, Real Madrid's chances could be boosted by the expected arrival of current Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso at the Bernabéu as the pair enjoyed a positive working relationship at the BayArena.
Bayern would offer Tah the chance to remain in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona's pursuit is thought to be complicated by ongoing financial constraints affecting player registration.
Barcelona's issues have caused registration delays in the past - including with Dani Olmo - raising concerns over how they could accommodate a deal for Tah under LaLiga's salary cap rules.
Tah confirms Leverkusen departure
Tah has said he will leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent at the end of the season.
The Germany international, who was widely expected to depart this summer, confirmed his intentions to reporters after Leverkusen's 1-1 draw with FC St Pauli on April 20.
But the 29-year-old stopped short of revealing when his future would be decided ahead of his contract expiring at the end of June.
Tah, who has been free to negotiate with foreign clubs since January, said: "To be honest, I don't have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it's been the same as it has been all along."
Bayern tried to sign him last summer, but were unable to agree a deal with Leverkusen.