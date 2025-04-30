Man Utd transfers: Jonathan Tah move being explored with Bayer Leverkusen defender set to become free agent

Manchester United are actively considering a move for Germany international Jonathan Tah this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender, who has featured in over 50 games for club and country this season, is out of contract at the end of June.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all tracking the 29-year-old, who has announced he will be moving on from Leverkusen this summer.

United have now positioned themselves as contenders for his signature as they aim to improve their fortunes in the Premier League next season.

However, Real Madrid's chances could be boosted by the expected arrival of current Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso at the Bernabéu as the pair enjoyed a positive working relationship at the BayArena.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is being heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid

Bayern would offer Tah the chance to remain in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona's pursuit is thought to be complicated by ongoing financial constraints affecting player registration.

Barcelona's issues have caused registration delays in the past - including with Dani Olmo - raising concerns over how they could accommodate a deal for Tah under LaLiga's salary cap rules.

Tah confirms Leverkusen departure

Tah has said he will leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Germany international, who was widely expected to depart this summer, confirmed his intentions to reporters after Leverkusen's 1-1 draw with FC St Pauli on April 20.

But the 29-year-old stopped short of revealing when his future would be decided ahead of his contract expiring at the end of June.

Tah, who has been free to negotiate with foreign clubs since January, said: "To be honest, I don't have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it's been the same as it has been all along."

Bayern tried to sign him last summer, but were unable to agree a deal with Leverkusen.