Man Utd BBQ: Paul Merson criticises reported Europa League final barbeque celebration plans

Paul Merson has criticised Manchester United's decision not to hold an open-top bus parade if they go on to lift the Europa League trophy.

Sky Sports News understands the club will not break with tradition after their recent cup final triumphs if they do beat Tottenham in the final in Bilbao on May 21.

They would instead hold a small celebration. It has been reported that would be in the form of a barbecue at the club's training ground.

United did not organise a bus parade when they won the Europa League in 2017, the FA Cup in 2016 and 2024, or for the Carabao Cup triumphs in 2017 and 2023.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson criticised the decision to keep the celebrations in house as opposed to sharing the moment with the fans, suggesting the club would be leaving the supporters out.

"The trophies do not come thick and fast," Merson said. "Man Utd are a million miles off. Enjoy it (trophies) while you can.

"For me, it's a bit of arrogance.

"Winning trophies was the past, so enjoy the present. Who says they win another one for 15 years?

"Now they're going to have a BBQ, think of the fans! They'll let you know when the parade is on whether it was right to do. Do not leave the fans out because it is about the fans.

"I would want a parade. They could win a trophy and if they win it, they have won more than Arsenal. Arsenal would love to have a parade. It is hard to win trophies, so do not underestimate winning one. It is difficult."

Amorim 'embarrassed' by league position

Man Utd suffered their 17th top-flight defeat against West Ham in their last outing, with nine of these losses arriving at Old Trafford, and Ruben Amorim will now be tasked with picking his side up in a bid to salvage the campaign with silverware in Bilbao.

Amorim believes he knows "what the team needs to be so much better" as he looks to address the "unacceptable" position the club finds itself in next season.

"I'm really embarrassed that in 25 games, we've won six. Something is wrong in the way we are playing football, and sometimes it is not about the way we play tactically and technically.

"It's the way we face competition and the way we suffer and the way we get mad because we are losing, and the way we protect the goal.

"It doesn't matter if we can change our position in the league or not - that feeling is nothing about confidence. It's about the belief and the understanding that we are Manchester United, and we don't want to be the worst in the league.

"Our position is unacceptable and, for me, that is not a lack of confidence, that is a lack of something more profound."

Trio miss training ahead of Chelsea and EL final

In the build-up to Friday's penultimate league game against Chelsea and the final against Tottenham, United centre-backs Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven have all sat out training.

Amorim could be dealing with a depleted backline against Spurs, judging by United's open training session at Carrington on Wednesday.

Image: Leny Yoro is one of three key defenders missing in training for Manchester United

Yoro limped off during Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to West Ham with a foot problem and was conspicuous by his absence at training, as was De Ligt after picking up an issue at Brentford the previous weekend.

Heaven did individual work ahead of last week's Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao but was not seen at Wednesday's session, in which Jonny Evans took part along with Toby Collyer.

Diogo Dalot did an individual session before the main group trained as he seeks to make the final, but Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are out for the remainder of the season.

Evra: Europa League can salvage 'disaster' season

Former United defender Patrice Evra has called the Europa League final a "crucial moment in the history of the club" to salvage a disastrous campaign.

United can secure a maximum of 39 points in the season, which would mark their worst season on record, as they approach their final two games against Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, and Aston Villa.

"It's a disaster. Not a great season and Amorim will know that, I had a meeting with him," Evra told Sky Sports at a PLAYER community training session.

"I love his honesty. I want him to succeed but of course, the results are really bad this season.

"It's a process. It's his first year, I see a lot of improvement. Even when I arrived, I had six months to adapt.

"It would be good to play Champions League due to the player we can attract. It's [Europa League final] a crucial moment for the history of the club.

"Bruno Fernandes is the most important player in the team. If he wasn't there we wouldn't be in the final and it could have been possible [relegation].

"We have to forget this season. I am confident but it will be tough. Good luck to both teams but come on Man Utd!"