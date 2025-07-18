Bryan Mbeumo transfer news: Man Utd reach agreement for Brentford forward after improved £71m offer
Man Utd have admired Bryan Mbeumo for some time and feel he is a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system; United submitted an improved offer worth £71m on Thursday; the forward is expected to have a medical at United in the coming days and be part of the club's preseason tour of the US
Friday 18 July 2025 14:04, UK
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.
United submitted an improved offer of £65m plus £6m in add-ons on Thursday. Their previous bid of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons was rejected several weeks ago.
- How would Mateus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo fit into Man Utd's attack?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Man Utd news & transfers🔴
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
Now, their improved offer has been accepted by the Bees. The player has two years left on his current deal.
Mbeumo is now expected to have a medical at United in the coming days and there is growing optimism the forward will be part of the club's squad that flies out to the United States for their preseason tour on Tuesday.
Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.
There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.
What do the stats say?
Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:
Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.
He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.
Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.
Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.
Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.