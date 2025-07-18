 Skip to content
Bryan Mbeumo transfer news: Man Utd reach agreement for Brentford forward after improved £71m offer

Man Utd have admired Bryan Mbeumo for some time and feel he is a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system; United submitted an improved offer worth £71m on Thursday; the forward is expected to have a medical at United in the coming days and be part of the club's preseason tour of the US

Friday 18 July 2025 14:04, UK

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Image: Man Utd have agreed a fee with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

United submitted an improved offer of £65m plus £6m in add-ons on Thursday. Their previous bid of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons was rejected several weeks ago.

Now, their improved offer has been accepted by the Bees. The player has two years left on his current deal.

Mbeumo is now expected to have a medical at United in the coming days and there is growing optimism the forward will be part of the club's squad that flies out to the United States for their preseason tour on Tuesday.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

What do the stats say?

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.

He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.

Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.

Bryan Mbeumo excelled in the stats last season
Image: Bryan Mbeumo excelled in the stats last season

Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.

