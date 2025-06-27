Bryan Mbeumo transfer: Manchester United's improved £62.5m bid rejected by Brentford
Man Utd had an initial £55m bid for Cameroon forward rejected; United have now had a second bid worth £62.5m turned down; talks between the two sides are continuing with Mbeumo wanting to join the Old Trafford club; Spurs have also held initial talks with Bees over Mbeumo
Friday 27 June 2025 20:54, UK
Manchester United's second bid for Bryan Mbeumo, worth £62.5m, has been rejected by Brentford.
The improved offer from United is the same figure they paid for Wolves' Matheus Cunha.
United had already seen a bid worth £55m rejected. Talks between the two sides are continuing with Mbeumo wanting to join the Old Trafford club.
Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that Spurs have also held initial talks with Brentford for the 25-year-old.
Mbeumo is understood to be intrigued by Spurs, who have just appointed his former boss Thomas Frank, but one source has told Sky Sports News that he is leaning towards United.
Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while, and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.
There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.
What do the stats say?
Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:
Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.
He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign, primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.
Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace, clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.
Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.
Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points, equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.
