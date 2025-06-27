Bryan Mbeumo transfer: Manchester United's improved £62.5m bid rejected by Brentford

Manchester United's second bid for Bryan Mbeumo, worth £62.5m, has been rejected by Brentford.

The improved offer from United is the same figure they paid for Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

United had already seen a bid worth £55m rejected. Talks between the two sides are continuing with Mbeumo wanting to join the Old Trafford club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Mbeumo's greatest Premier League goals

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that Spurs have also held initial talks with Brentford for the 25-year-old.

Mbeumo is understood to be intrigued by Spurs, who have just appointed his former boss Thomas Frank, but one source has told Sky Sports News that he is leaning towards United.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while, and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

What do the stats say?

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign, primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.

Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace, clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.

Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points, equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.