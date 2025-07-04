Man Utd: Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho among five players to inform club they want to leave

Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they want to leave.

As a result, United have delayed their required return date until later in July to allow them time to explore potential solutions further. The rest of the squad will begin reporting back from Monday.

If their futures are not resolved during this period, they will return to Carrington, where they will continue to have full access to medical and training support.

Matheus Cunha will be given the No 10 shirt - Rashford's shirt number. The forward's representatives were informed of the decision in advance.

There have been no official offers for Rashford, who remains keen on joining Barcelona. Any potential move for the 27-year-old could come later in the window after he returned from his loan at Aston Villa.

Sky Sports News has previously reported that Rashford wants to play Champions League football next season, but is not willing to relocate to London. His representatives are also against their client being involved in any part-exchange deal.

Juventus are in ongoing talks with United over the signing of Sancho. Discussions also continue with the forward's representatives over personal terms.

United's asking price is thought to be £25m for Sancho after Chelsea paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to turn his loan deal permanent this summer.

Real Betis want to re-sign Antony after his successful loan spell in the second half of last season but will find it difficult to meet United's asking price.

Como have also shown an interest in Antony, but it is understood the player's preference is a return to Betis. Bayer Leverkusen, coached by Erik ten Hag, have also shown interest in the winger.

United are yet to receive any offers for Garnacho, who has been of interest to Chelsea.

The forward cast doubt over his future after being used as a substitute in the Europa League final and was subsequently left out of United's matchday squad for the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Malacia spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Man Utd expected to increase Mbeumo offer

Manchester United are expected to go in with an improved offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Internal discussions at United continue over their next steps regarding their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who effectively has two years left on his deal.

There is a feeling that United's latest proposal - worth an initial £55m, reaching £62.5m with add-ons, is not far away from what Brentford want. However, the structure of the deal will be significant.

Brentford want at least £65m - with most, if not all, of that amount guaranteed.

Mbeumo only wants to join United and Brentford sporting director Phil Giles says the Cameroon international is happy stay if a deal cannot be agreed.

While United's focus is on Mbeumo and potential sales, they are still exploring a deal for a striker.

It is understood Juventus mentioned the sale of Dusan Vlahovic when talks took place over Sancho.

Juventus are desperate to sell Vlahovic - he is on huge wages and has entered the final year of his contract.

Juve are still interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was on loan at Galatasaray last season.

Vlahovic is one of a number of strikers United have looked at and they continue to keep an eye on Ollie Watkins' situation at Aston Villa.

