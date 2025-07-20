Bryan Mbeumo transfer news: Brentford forward completes Man Utd medical ahead of £71m move to Old Trafford

Manchester United's move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has entered the final stages of completion.

It is understood Mbeumo has completed his medical and formalised the details on a long-term contract.

There is an expectation that everything will be sorted in time for him to be part of the United squad that flies to the United States on Tuesday for the club's pre-season tour.

After weeks of protracted talks and rejected bids, United and Brentford agreed a package on Friday that includes a guaranteed £65m payment to be made in four instalments, as well as £6m in add-ons.

United had been in talks with Brentford for over month for Mbeumo, making a previous offer of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons over a fortnight ago, which was rejected.

That was after Spurs had held talks with Brentford for the player, with Thomas Frank keen to bring him to north London.

But Mbeumo, who had two years left on his Brentford contract, always preferred a move to Old Trafford.

Achievable add-ons in Mbeumo deal

It is understood the add-ons for Mbeumo are very achievable - mostly based on appearances and goals in the Premier League, meaning it is likely Brentford get close to £70m for him.

If United can resurrect their trophy-winning form under Ruben Amorim then it is even more likely the fee reaches the full £71m.

The likely extras mean Brentford stand to make more than £60m in profit on a player they signed for just £4m from Troyes in 2019, and who went on to score 70 goals, as well as making over 50 more for team-mates.

What about Wissa?

United had been encouraged and impressed by Mbeumo's desire to join them, but Brentford have made it clear they would find it difficult to sell both him and Yoane Wissa, with interest intensifying in the Congo striker in the last week.

Newcastle stepped their pursuit after seeing Liverpool move ahead of them in the race for Hugo Ekitike. Nottingham Forest also had a bid rejected for Wissa, while Spurs have been considering him since January.

It may be the case that this shift in dynamic around Wissa sparked United into their successful offer for Mbeumo, with a striker next on the agenda for Amorim and the recruitment hierarchy.

What's next for Man Utd's transfer plans?

As Sky Sports News has been reporting all summer, United have been looking at No 9s.

They have explored the conditions of a deal for a number of strikers including Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

Sky Sports News has been told one to keep an eye on as the window develops is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

United have been tracking his development for a number of years, back to when he was playing for RB Salzburg, and while Arsenal held preliminary talks for Sesko, a deal never progressed and they are now close to signing Gyokeres.

A heavy focus for Manchester United will also be on exits.

Barcelona have reached a broad agreement to sign Marcus Rashford on loan, while Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have been given extra time off to explore potential moves away.

What do the stats say about Mbeumo?

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.

He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.

Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo excelled in the stats last season

Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.

