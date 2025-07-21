Manchester United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson among striker targets

Manchester United have been searching for a new No 9 this summer, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins among their targets. Here, Sky Sports assesses their striker shortlist...

Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig striker Sesko looked destined for Arsenal earlier in the window, but the negotiations never progressed, and they are now in the final stages of a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

There was also interest from Al Hilal, but a deal did not materialise, and there is understood to be an agreement with Leipzig that he can leave this summer if their value is met.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko's goals in the Bundesliga last season

The Slovenia international has a release clause, which is thought to be somewhere between £68m and £86m.

United have tracked his development for a number of years and Sky Sports News has been told he is one to keep an eye on as the window develops.

Nicolas Jackson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amid rumours linking Nicolas Jackson away from Stamford Bridge, we take a look at his highs and lows for Chelsea in the Premier League

New signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap appear to be ahead of Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, and it is understood several clubs, including Manchester United, are monitoring Jackson's situation.

He made his debut for his previous club, Villarreal, under Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, and the Spaniard is understood to have a long-term admiration for the player, but Villa are not thought to be pursuing Jackson.

AC Milan are also keen on Jackson, but talks via intermediaries have highlighted a gap in valuation. Milan also have United's Rasmus Hojlund on their list, as well as Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Chelsea are not actively trying to sell any of their players. There continues to be interest in Jackson from multiple clubs, especially as strikers are in demand and short supply this summer. At the moment, Jackson is staying at Stamford Bridge, but that is not guaranteed to be the case by the time the window closes.

Ollie Watkins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara and Jay Bothroyd get into a big debate over Ollie Watkins' future at Aston Villa

Watkins' future at Aston Villa has been the subject of further speculation this summer after Arsenal made an approach for him in January.

Although he is 29 and not expected to demand the same fee as a Sesko or Gyokeres, the England international's quality means he is on the list of a lot of top clubs this summer.

United have a long-standing interest in Watkins, though there has been no official club-to-club contact yet.

There is no doubt Watkins could provide a quality addition to any team, but Villa will not let him go easily - he has and continues to be an incredibly important player for them.

Randal Kolo Muani

Image: Randal Kolo Muani scored 10 goals in all competitions during his loan spell at Juventus last season

United made inquiries about Kolo Muani in January, along with Tottenham, before he joined Juventus on loan for the rest of the season.

The Paris Saint-Germain and France striker has been a priority for Juventus to re-sign this summer, but they are yet to strike a deal.

As negotiations with Juve drag on, there is always the opportunity for another club, but like most of the players on this list, his preference is to play for a club in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen

Image: Victor Osimhen scored 32 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray last season

Osimhen was on a list of attacking options at United toward the end of last season, but they never acted on their interest, and the striker is now set to rejoin Galatasaray permanently.

The Nigeria international was on loan at the Turkish club from Napoli last season, and the two parties have reached an agreement for Osimhen.

Galatasaray are paying £64.9m (€75m) in three instalments in a deal which includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Napoli.

They have also negotiated a clause that means Galatasaray would have to pay a penalty to Napoli if Osimhen is sold to another Italian club over the next two years.

Viktor Gyokeres

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz takes a closer look at how Viktor Gyokeres compares to the Premier League's best strikers

Manchester United have had an interest in Gyokeres since Ruben Amorim, who worked with him at Sporting, arrived at the club.

But Arsenal are closing in on the Sweden striker, and United are not expected to make a move for him, contrary to reports in Portugal over the weekend.

Arsenal are thought to be finalising the bonus payments with Sporting, after agreeing the fixed fee of £55m over a week ago.

Arsenal are expected to pay a further £8.5m in add-ons, and negotiations have been around the conditions of those bonus payments, with the hope that Gyokeres plays some part in the club's pre-season tour.

If that deal does go through, Gyokeres will be facing his former boss Amorim on the opening weekend of the Premier League at Old Trafford on August 17 - live on Sky Sports.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.