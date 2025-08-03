Bruno Fernandes transfer news: Al Nassr fail in attempt to sign Manchester United captain

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have failed in an attempt to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Contact was made through intermediaries, but there was no formal approach to Man Utd.

Fernandes rejected the chance to join Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal earlier this summer.

More to follow...

