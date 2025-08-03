 Skip to content
Transfer

Bruno Fernandes transfer news: Al Nassr fail in attempt to sign Manchester United captain

Al Nassr fail in attempt to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes; contact was made through intermediaries but there was no formal approach to Man Utd.watch Man Utd vs Everton in the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday live on Sky Sports, kick-off 10pm

By Vik Varange

Sunday 3 August 2025 16:36, UK

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal via penalty during a Premier League Summer Series game
Image: Bruno Fernandes has already rejected the chance to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal earlier this summer

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have failed in an attempt to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Contact was made through intermediaries, but there was no formal approach to Man Utd.

Fernandes rejected the chance to join Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal earlier this summer.

Manchester United
Everton

Sunday 3rd August 9:00pm Kick off 10:00pm

More to follow...

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

Also See:

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW