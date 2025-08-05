Benjamin Sesko transfer news: Newcastle make improved bid for RB Leipzig forward

Newcastle have upped their bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

It is understood Newcastle are now offering £69.7m (€80m) as a fixed fee plus add-ons for the Slovenia international.

As exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News on Saturday, Newcastle first offered £65.3m plus £4.36m (€75m+€5m) in bonuses and were in talks over the structure of a deal after making their official bid.

They have since been negotiating with Leipzig and have now raised their offer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are discussing internally the next steps regarding their interest in Sesko.

United have not made an official bid and are aware of Newcastle's latest offer, but they intend to remain disciplined and will not get drawn into a bidding war

Sesko is believed to be open to both projects, although one source has claimed he has been leaning towards United, if they can agree a deal with Leipzig.

It is thought United would want a clear indication Sesko only wants to join them before making a formal bid.

While United's focus has been on Sesko, he is not the only striker United are looking at.

They have explored the conditions of a deal for several strikers, including Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Could Hojlund leave United?

United's pursuit of Sesko raises questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford, with the club understood to be listening to suitable offers for the striker.

It was thought United would have to make sales in order to bring in a striker. However, while the priority is to offload players, it is understood Ruben Amorim's side can buy before selling, provided there are sales before the window closes.

It is understood Leipzig are interested in Hojlund and have explored the conditions of a loan. Leipzig had proposed taking the striker on loan as part of any possible deal for Sesko.

Hojlund has started two of Man Utd's four pre-season games so far and scored in their 4-1 win over Bournemouth, but the possible arrival of a new striker could limit his game time.

A scenario where Sesko joins and Hojlund stays cannot be ruled out.

RB Leipzig chief talks Sesko future

Sesko was absent from RB Leipzig's pre-season friendly loss to Atalanta on Saturday due to his expected departure from the club. The striker has told his team-mates that he will be leaving, according to Sky in Germany.

Marcel Schafer, Leipzig's managing director for sport, confirmed clubs have made approaches for Sesko.

"We won't go into detail on that but when I say that several clubs have shown strong interest and have made approaches, it's obvious what has happened," he said.

Newcastle are also interested in Yoane Wissa, who was not part of Brentford's squad for their friendly against QPR on Saturday as he pushes for a move.

Howe: We only want the best targets

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said Newcastle are only "looking for the best" in terms of transfer targets amid a challenging window for the club.

Not only have the Magpies been hit by Isak's desire to leave but they have also missed out on a number of transfer targets to rivals, including Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford.

Newcastle have also hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Wissa after having a £25m bid knocked back, although the Brentford striker wants to join the Magpies.

With Callum Wilson joining West Ham, it leaves just Will Osula as their alternative to Alexander Isak at No 9.

"We're looking for the best players that we can get," said Howe. "Whatever our target position is, we're looking for the best, so I see all situations open and available to us.

"I feel that's the only way that we're going to get to where we want to go, which is to maximise, and it's quality over quantity. It always has been. That's always been the way that we try to work and the way that we try to recruit, and I think we've done it pretty well to this point.

"It's been a challenging summer because we've missed out on various targets for loads of different reasons, but we're still very competitive and we're still in there trying to bring very good players to the club - and that won't change until the window shuts."

