Manchester United: Inside Carrington - the Red Devils' new and improved £50m training base

"I hope it helps take Manchester United where Manchester United needs to go."

The words of Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he cut the ribbon to re-open their men's training facilities.

It marks the conclusion of a year's worth of work at Carrington, which has been disruptive to say the least.

The knock-on effect on the men's and women's teams was far from ideal, but the important news for United is that the redevelopment has now finished and importantly, on time and within budget ahead of the new season.

United partnered with Foster + Partners to lead the redesign of Carrington - the same company who are in charge of designing their ambitious 100,000 capacity stadium.

Image: Manchester United opened the doors to their redesigned £50m training ground to Sky Sports News (Foster + Partners)

When Ratcliffe and INEOS first arrived at United 18 months ago, one of their first major decisions was to revamp and invest in Carrington, in their image, as the beating heart of the club.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo famously called out the club's deteriorating facilities in 2022, perhaps in hindsight, his actions, rightly or wrongly, had an everlasting impact that led to Carrington's improvement.

Diogo Dalot, one of the longest-serving players at United now, told Sky Sports News after the re-opening: "Getting people United and creating this dynamic between each other where we fight for each other every single day - this facility brings that message."

"It sends a message that you're playing for the biggest club in the world."

United believe that after finishing this huge renovation that their facilities are back to being among the best in class when compared to their rivals - a familiar feeling to when Carrington first opened in 2000.

Dalot was pretty happy with the players' revamped facilities but what are they really like?

Altitude and underwater treadmills

United goalkeeper Tom Heaton described the improved facilities as much of a 'flow' for the players. I did not know quite what he meant until I had a look myself, and actually, it made a lot of sense.

From the ground floor, you immediately step into the players' gym - this was one of the only aspects of the building relatively untouched.

Image: Man Utd's pool areas have also been improved (Foster + Partners)

However, as you meander through to the active recovery rooms, this is where you start seeing major changes that will benefit United players for years to come.

A new high altitude room with multiple bikes and rowing machines have been installed - one in which the levels of temperature, humidity and more can be altered for a group of players to train in. This room at Carrington is believed to be one of the biggest of its kind in elite sport.

Then onto the pool area. Sauna and steam rooms have been improved and enlarged, with new additions as well, such as a small pool with an underwater treadmill. The treadmill can be elevated up and down to the appropriate height to aid those who need it for rehabilitating from injury.

The "flow" of the layout Heaton mentioned made a lot more sense at this point, as you really do feel everything is one, meaningful order of facilities for these players with their gym and recovery work - this will make more sense as I go on... Probably.

Smart urinals and a new treatment room

As we continue the tour, naturally, after the gym, we find ourselves in a long, bright hallway with the changing rooms and player services areas.

However, just before you to get to the first team changing room - interestingly enough - there's a door that says 'U23'. This is seen as the 'emerging talent' dressing room - a room breaking through to the first team and giving them a taste of what it is like to be in the first team building.

The likes of Chido Obi and Sekou Kone are a few names that spring to mind who could be using that room at the moment as they continue to make their mark on the first team.

Into the first team changing room we go - more spacious and brighter than its predecessor - with touchscreens on each player's space to go through their routine for the day.

One of the more odd facts we learned is that the changing rooms is that they include… 'smart urinals' - these help measure whether a player is dehydrated and just how much liquid they may need to get back to their ideal hydration levels.

Image: The redesigned Carrington also features a more spacious treatment room (Foster + Partners)

One aspect Ruben Amorim hopes his players won't see too often is the new and improved treatment room. United see this as a huge improvement to the previous edition, especially after feedback from former and current players alike.

The room is more spacious while also featuring more natural light for those recovering from their injuries, with views all around Carrington.

United's improved medical facilities will be warmly welcomed, especially now that they have an MRI, CT and a full body scanner in their armoury.

The whole body scanner - the recent addition - can, in seven minutes, find out everything about a player's body composition.

With these extra and improved facilities, United also hope players who pick up any length of injuries will be more motivated to get back to full fitness at Carrington rather than carry out their rehabilitation abroad.

Barber, F1 simulator and my personal favourite…

Image: A staircase at Carrington now displays nods to some of Man Utd's previous glories (Foster + Partners)

As we make our way upstairs, we pass the trophies of United's past, the Premier League, the Champions League, it goes on - a reminder of the past but also the aims for the future, no matter how close or distant.

We find ourselves in the new player's lounge and kitchen. On first view, it is pretty stunning. Bright and open - much look the redesigned Carrington, it is understandable why the players have been excited about this redevelopment.

On one side of the lounge, there are two rooms. One is a barbershop - where players can bring in their own to get their fresh cut, a footballer's necessity!

Next to that, a F1 simulator, which has gone down pretty well too.

As we continue on past the open floor office spaces, we see where Amorim and his staff are based. Just down the hall from Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell's recruitment team. With much of Old Trafford's staff relocating to the training ground in the coming months, there is a clear message here: the club want this to be a new chapter for United with it's heart in Carrington.

My personal favourite, for obvious reasons - a new press conference room! In the same building, the first team will be conducting most of their business - this slight change will make a shorter walk for Amorim to come through and answer the tough questions every week.

Although United have no European football to offer this season, this new room is UEFA compliant and could, as United hope, host future Champions League news conferences rather than having to constantly switch back to Old Trafford.

