Man Utd injury list, suspension tracker, latest news and expected return dates

Who's injured and suspended at Manchester United right now?

Check below for a comprehensive list of current Manchester United injuries and suspensions.

The table below lists all players currently injured or suspended, including the cause of absence, start date, expected return and total days lost.

Manchester United injury list and current suspensions

How do Man Utd's current injuries compare to Premier League rivals?

The chart below provides a snapshot of players currently unavailable (injured or suspended) at all Premier League clubs, grouped by their primary position defined by Opta.

Who's suffered most injuries overall this season?

The chart below plots each team's cumulative days lost from injuries, illnesses and suspensions this season.

The chart below shows each team's count of injury incidents this season. A player can appear more than once if they sustain separate injuries.