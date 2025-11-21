Matthijs de Ligt: How defender became Manchester United's stalwart and Ruben Amorim's most trusted

Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as Ruben Amorim's most important Manchester United player this season.

A stalwart at the back, the central defender is the only player to have played every single minute of United's Premier League campaign so far this term.

With Amorim a known tinkerman, not least during games, especially at centre-back, De Ligt's ever presence is a testament to his growing influence at Old Trafford.

When De Ligt signed for United in August 2024, Old Trafford had acquired a then-24-year-old who had struggled to live up to the lofty billing of his early career.

Having captained Ajax at 18, De Ligt was tipped to become one of the game's finest defenders. He became the first defender to win the Golden Boy in 2018, the trophy awarded to the best U21 player.

That was before his starring role in the Champions League as Ajax famously reached the semi-final in 2019, where his displays in that campaign propelled his worth.

A move to Juventus came next for the defender, with the world at his feet, and Bayern Munich also followed. However, despite a healthy trophy return in that period, the pace of his early development had slowed, and De Ligt had become an injury-prone disappointment.

Now, it seems as though De Ligt has been living through a personal renaissance. At 26, things have started to come together for the Dutchman. He's often used as the right centre-back in Amorim's oft-discussed back three but is more than capable of filling in centrally.

On the opening day, a colossal performance, despite defeat to Arsenal, saw De Ligt take care of Viktor Gyokeres in a showing that paved for things to come.

In the league, his performances have sustained, standing as one of United's outstanding options at the back. Among defenders at the club, De Ligt leads the way for aerial duels won and interceptions.

De Ligt is also among United's best tacklers and passers, factoring in defenders at the club. They are performances that have been rewarded with a recall into the Netherlands National team by boss Ronald Koeman.

For the Dutchman, his upturn in form is a reflection of a growing maturity and fewer injuries.

Image: The numbers that show De Ligt's improvement from last season in the Premier League

"I'm 26 now and I'm entering the best years of my career, both physically and mentally," De Ligt told Dutch outlet NOS.

"I've changed my mindset. Initially, I didn't want to make mistakes; now I want to do as many good things as possible.'

Asked about his form, De Ligt added: "There are a few explanations for that. I've had quite a few injuries in recent years, which took a toll on my confidence in my body.

"This year, I was able to participate in the entire pre-season. I know the club and the league better, and you feel more confident and can be more dominant.

"I'm actually doing more strength training again now. Just like I used to. So I don't care about that kind of criticism anymore. Although I did a few years ago. But I've been through a lot and now know what's good for me. I won't be deviating from that anytime soon."

De Ligt's goal to earn United a draw at Tottenham just before the international break felt like the culmination of months of assured displays. However, despite his history as a leader, De Ligt was not named in Amorim's leadership group.

Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton and Noussair Mazraoui were put forward by Amorim as his group to oversee the dressing room at the beginning of the season.

"Sometimes there are players who lead in the way they play," Amorim said following the draw at Spurs.

"Then there are players who have a different involvement in everything that happens in Carrington.

"I am just trying to put different styles in the leadership group. But in the end, everyone has to be a leader and to help each other."

Image: De Ligt celebrates scoring his late equaliser against Tottenham

Amorim's growing reliance on De Ligt, may be a cause for the Portuguese coach to rethink his decision. However, despite De Ligt's form, Amorim believes we are yet to see the Dutchman at his flying best.

"He is doing really well, really aggressive, is defending well," Amorim added after the Spurs game.

"He has more quality with the ball than he is showing. He is still in the point of not wanting to make mistakes with the ball. That is a smart thing for a player.

"But when we reach a very good point, our three centre-backs will control the tempo and the quality of the game."

Amorim's words owe to his desire to one day see United be the dominant side when they are also the side dominating possession. By his own admission, currently, United are some way from that.

However, with the in which he has established himself so far this season, the stalwart that is De Ligt may be the anchor of United's defensive plans going forward.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League on Monday Night Football from 6.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.