Kobbie Mainoo's Man Utd future: Ruben Amorim open to speaking with midfielder if he wants January loan exit

Ruben Amorim says he is open to speaking to Kobbie Mainoo about his Manchester United future if the midfielder still wants to leave on loan in January.

Mainoo, who requested a temporary switch in the summer, is yet to start a Premier League game this season, despite the United head coach saying he views the academy graduate "as a starter like the other players" after the 4-1 win at Wolves.

Amorim's handling of Mainoo has infuriated club legends Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Nicky Butt who have all said the 20-year-old should leave United rather than waste his career waiting for opportunities.

What has been said about Mainoo? Paul Scholes: "You would have to advise him to go. If he rang me and said 'I think Chelsea are in for me what do you think', I'd say 'all day long'."

Nicky Butt: "For his football career, he has to leave. He has lost 18 months of development."

Rio Ferdinand: "He's probably been there six months longer than he should've been. He should've just gone."

Mainoo started for England in the Euros final in July 2024 but his lack of playing time has left him out of the picture under Thomas Tuchel, with reports claiming he wants to join Napoli on loan to get into the World Cup squad.

Asked if he would sanction a January loan move should Mainoo request it, Amorim said: "If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him.

"I'm not going to say what I'm going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that. I just want my players [to be] happy and understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn't help anybody."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Manchester United

Bournemouth Monday 15th December 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Can Mainoo play in Casemiro's position?

Amorim insists Mainoo's reduced role is solely down to the fact he is competing for a starting position with Bruno Fernandes, who he says is "really hard to take out of the team".

United captain Fernandes has started every league game and only been taken off early twice, in the 87th minute against Chelsea and 85th minute at Liverpool, highlighting how limited the opportunities are for Mainoo to play in that position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester United.

Amorim believes Mainoo has the characteristics to play in the other role in his midfield pairing that Casemiro regularly occupies but says the 20-year-old needs to think more about his defensive duties if he is to make it his own with so many attackers in the team.

"He can play in that position, but it's hard sometimes," said Amorim, speaking ahead of United's Monday Night Football game against Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports.

"If you look at our team with [Matheus] Cunha, Bryan [Mbeumo], Bruno [Fernandes], that you guys say is a No 10, sometimes Kobbie Mainoo, you have to think, I'm the guy for blocking transitions, all these things.

"He needs to spend more time there, but he can be in the future in that position. So I don't know what is going to happen."

'Casemiro proved I can change my mind'

Image: Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for minutes at Man Utd

Casemiro had to work hard to convince Amorim he should be a regular starter after initially being displaced by academy midfielder Toby Collyer last season.

Collyer has been on loan at West Brom this season and struggled for game-time in the Championship before being sidelined with an injury that he is currently having treated at United.

"[Toby Collyer] is from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich and he's not playing," said Amorim, who has faced criticism for his use of the academy.

"He played for Manchester United, so sometimes it's not because he's from the academy or whatever. It's the situation that's happened."

Asked if he actually rates Mainoo, Amorim said: "Of course, like everyone else. The problem is we are playing with two [in midfield] and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I'm seeing.

"Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes. Imagine that this happens. Someone in front is going to lose their spot. Sometimes it's just the moment.

"I think I proved that if you change my mind [you can get into the team]. Casemiro is the biggest example. He was behind Toby and now he is a starter."

Amorim added: "The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end, it's going to be the training, the games. Of course, he's not playing so many games, but Kobbs, he had opportunities, especially last year.

"I just look at the team and try to win the next game. I will do that until the end.

"Kobbs is one more player that I understand all the interests. I understand how important it is. The hopes that you guys and English guys have. I also just want to win. If he's the right guy, I will put him in. No problem."

Every word Amorim said about Mainoo

Quite a few players over the past few days have had their say about Kobbie Mainoo over the last few days. I don't want to ask you about Mainoo again, but how frustrating is it for you to have ex-players and pundits having their say like this?

"I think it's normal. I think it's a fact that me as a manager of Manchester United, I think we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take it that naturally.

"Sometimes they don't have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here, always winning. So it's hard for them to see their club in this situation.

"About Kobbie, I can speak about Kobbie every press conference. Sometimes it's harder for me to speak after the game. It's always the same situation for me. All of them are the same.

"I know that for you guys, there are some players that you believe a lot and I believe a lot. But sometimes they have to make choices.

"We play with two midfielders in these games. We could change in the future. But Kobbie is playing in the same position as Bruno Fernandes. Sometimes it's really hard to take Bruno Fernandes out of the team and that is the only reason."

If Mainoo comes to you and says [a loan] is want I want in January, will you sanction that given how little play time he is getting?

"First of all, the team comes first. If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him.

"I'm not going to say what I'm going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that. I just want my players [to be] happy and understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn't help anybody.

"But again, the focus is on this game. We will see if that happens."

Have you not had that real conversation this season then in terms of him airing his frustrations?

"Not about that. I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players, but about that subject, no, I didn't speak with him."

Are you a manger that wants your players to discuss that?

"I'm completely open. I think that is clear.

"What I don't promise is to… I have my ideas. That is also clear. I will not change if I don't believe it, but I'm open to speak with any player. I love that."

Could Mainoo not play in Casemiro's position because Casemiro sometimes comes off after 65 minutes…?

"Yes, he can. Against West Ham was Manu [Ugarte] that comes for Bruno's position. Bruno goes up because I was feeling with 10 minutes [to go], it is going to be long balls and second balls. I was thinking about that.

"I think it was against Everton I took Casemiro out, and I put Kobbie in because we were trying to play a different game.

"He can play in that position but it's hard sometimes. If you look at our team with Cunha, Bryan, Bruno, that you guys say is a No 10, sometimes Kobbie Mainoo, you have to think, I'm the guy for blocking transitions, all these things.

"He needs to spend more time there, but he can be in the future in that position. So I don't know what is going to happen.

"Toby and his injury, he's returning here. He's from the academy, he played here. Went to West Bromwich. He's not playing. He played for Manchester United, so sometimes it's not because he's from the academy or whatever. It's the situation that's happened.

"I don't know what is going to be the future. We'll see after this match."

Do you rate Mainoo as a footballer?

"Of course, like everyone else. The problem is we are playing with two and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I'm seeing.

"Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes. Imagine that this happens. Someone in front is going to lose their spot. Sometimes it's just the moment.

"I think I proved that if you change my mind [you can get into the team]. Casemiro is the biggest example. He was behind Toby and now he is a starter."

On that note, would you like to be more proactive in coming to him and saying, look, head coach, what do I need to do? What part of my game do I need to improve?

"It's like any other player. The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end, it's going to be the training, the games. Of course, he's not playing so many games, but Kobbs, he had opportunities, especially last year. Everyone had [opportunities].

"Especially last year, everyone had. [Harry] Amass is now struggling in the Championship. Chido [Obi] is not always a starter in U21. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying, sack the manager. You can see that I'm not worried. In that time, everybody [said that].

"I just look at the team and try to win the next game. I will do that until the end.

"Kobbs is one more player that I understand all the interests. I understand how important it is. The hopes that you guys and English guys have. I also just want to win. If he's the right guy, I will put him in. No problem."