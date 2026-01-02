Ruben Amorim's Man Utd tactics: How much has head coach changed his formation so far this Premier League season?

Fourteen losses, 11 draws and 13 wins represent Manchester United's 2025 in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim. But nothing has been more reflective of their uncertain future under the Portuguese boss than his team selections, shape and approach.

In November of 2024, a then-confident and vibrant Amorim, in his first interview with the club, explained the importance of establishing an identity.

"We know that we need time, but we have to win time," he told the club's official channels.

"To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So, since day one, we will start with our identity."

On the heels of Amorim's first words as United boss was the now infamous 3-4-2-1 set-up. The three defenders, two pivot midfielders in between wing-backs behind a forward line of three, instantly came to define Amorim's United. In September 2025, Amorim said "not even the Pope" could change his approach to the game.

Up until recently, his set-up had not changed, and fans and media alike questioned the former Sporting boss' ability to adapt after the approach bore very little fruit. It was an approach new to Old Trafford and its results did very little to inspire. A 15th-placed finish in the league and a Europa League final defeat were its offerings.

While in game, naturally, roles would shift and change and, match to match, there were certain nuances that added difference, the three at the back was a fixture.

In December, though, it was as if a switch had been flicked. As United managed a half-decent run of games, according to Amorim, it felt like the perfect opportunity to finally adapt.

Somewhat forced to relent by Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, Amorim rejected any notion that outside pressure was to blame for his newfound tactical flexibility.

Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal

On Boxing Day, in the win against Newcastle, Amorim started with four at the back for the first time since his appointment.

"When I came here last season, I understood that maybe I don't have the players to play well in that system, but it was the beginning of the process," said Amorim ahead of Tuesday's draw with Wolves

"We are trying to build an identity. Today is a different moment. We don't have a lot of players, so we need to adapt, but I already know that they understand why we are changing.

"It is not because of the pressure of you guys [journalists] or the fans. It is because now we understand the way we want to play and the principles are the same. We can change the system."

But against Wolves, it was back to basics for the Portuguese. A tactical reversion called a "backwards" step by Gary Neville as Amorim returned to a back three. But why did he change back, are Man Utd ready to move beyond the back three and what changes has Amorim made to his approach throughout this season?

Below, Sky Sports looks at six games across the season and assesses Amorim's approach.

Pick the team! What is Man Utd's best set-up?

How did Amorim approach the game: Manchester United's Premier League curtain raiser was the first opportunity fans had to see some of the new signings in action. Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha started with Mason Mount also named too.

Cunha played centrally, with Mount in the left attacking midfield role and Mbeumo to his right. United finished the game with more possession and twice Arsenal's number of shots.

An early set-piece and Altay Bayindir mistake was the cause of United's defeat but there were immediate signs of a change in attacking approach. United's wing-backs and a willing runner in Mbeumo were impressive as Amorim's side used every occasion they could to send the ball over the top and stretch Arsenal's defence.

Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal

What Amorim said after the game: "We were more aggressive than last year, we sprinted more, we were braver, we went one against one for the whole game and we pressed high.

"With the ball, we have quality, even when the stadium makes some sound, we continued to play the way we play. We lost fewer balls in the build-up compared to last year, when we struggled a lot.

"Then the small things that we talk about in the beginning of this season when players like Cunha and Bryan can elevate the stadium in one moment. The most important thing - we weren't boring."

How did Amorim approach the game: After an underwhelming spell of games following the promise of the Arsenal performance, which included a harrowing loss at Brentford, an under-pressure Amorim travelled to the champions in the hope of securing back-to-back wins for the first time in his Premier League tenure.

Benjamin Sesko was on the bench, despite starting the previous two and United returned to a forward line consisting of Cuhha, Mbeumo and Mount. United took the lead after just two minutes through Mbeumo. His run was rewarded as United caught Liverpool cold with an Amad pass in behind.

United won through an emphatic Harry Maguire winner. But with less possession, United showed a rare staunch defence that managed to keep Liverpool out despite their mounting pressure. The win ensured a first victory for Man Utd at Anfield for almost a decade.

Highlights from the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United

What Amorim said after the game: "Every time you play in this environment, if you [low] block well, especially in the beginning, you can feel the fans turning.

"We feel that in our stadium. All the big teams suffer from that. We tried to do that. I think we have to have more possession to help our players. They struggled in the end. But a good win, let's focus on the next one."

How did Amorim approach the game: Amorim's first real stark deviation from his three at the back led to one of the more chaotic and entertaining Premier League clashes in recent history.

The personnel said 3-4-2-1 but the positioning disagreed. Leny Yoro's role as a "secret right-back" as Gary Neville dubbed it saw him wider and higher than usual. In a 4-2-4 at times, United were able to flow forward freely.

In the first half, United produced the second-highest non-penalty xG of 2.49, most shots (17), and joint-most touches in the opposition's box, with 30, of any side in the Premier League up to that point.

United's attack came to the detriment of United's defensive performance, but it was a showing that gained real plaudits. Amorim showed a flexibility he had not in the past and it appeared to get the most out of his playing squad on the night.

Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth

What Amorim said after the game: "A fun game. I think we started really well. We did a very good first half. The result should be completely different.

"A lot of good things, but a lot of things to work on. We are not winning games sometimes in the details because it's a back four, back three, back five. It's the details that we need to work on, understand the momentum of the game. You need to be more clinical, because today against a very good team we create so many chances to win the game."

How did Amorim approach the game: Full of confidence following on from the Bournemouth game, Amorim's tactical tweaks saw United impress again at Aston Villa. This fixture was the first without Amad and Mbeumo who had joined up with their respective nations for the AFCON.

It was back to Amorim's tried and tested formation; however, United were full of energy, on the front foot and pressing high in another different take of Amorim's approach.

Wing-backs Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot found great joy high and wide with Bruno Fernandes playing higher than usual too, in between Mount and Cunha, who had started in the 10s, behind Sesko.

Fernandes' injury played a part, with Lisandro Martínez replacing him in midfield. That meant Manuel Ugarte stepped into the creative role.

It was also one of United's more defensively secure performances of the six selected. United faced the second fewest shots on target among the selected games, winning possession the most and making the most recoveries. Unfortunately for Amorim, Morgan Rogers' sublime double, either side of Cunha's equaliser, was enough to beat United.

Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Manchester United in the Premier League

What Amorim said after the game: "I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno, but during the game even without him, we were the better team. We did a very good job but no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result."

How did Amorim approach the game: A pragmatic Amorim had more tricks up his sleeve as United returned home to face Newcastle. So much so, Eddie Howe seemed to rely on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale going down in order to gather some tactical thoughts.

Dorgu playing on the right wing was a curious move from Amorim but given the fact he stroked home the winner, any questioning was made obsolete. In the first half, United impressed with Cunha and Dorgu causing Newcastle huge problems.

But the second half was cause for concern. United held on but Newcastle finished the game matching United's 1.2 xG and having 16 shots at Old Trafford to the hosts' nine.

Highlights from Manchester United's match against Newcastle United in the Premier League

What Amorim said after the game: "In the first half, I think we showed that I felt that was the only way to create more danger - to have more opportunities was with the back four with a lot of guys inside."

How did Amorim approach the game: As United fell back into a three at the back, so did their predictability. After finding joy with a back four, United's lack of inspiration with a back three was telling.

Amorim made just one change with Joshua Zirkzee replacing the injured Mount but United looked well off the pace. Zirkzee off the right managed to score but that would be his only highlight before he was hooked at half-time.

Zirkzee was replaced by Jack Fletcher and the formation looked closer to United's 4-2-3-1 from the Newcastle win but still Amorim's side struggled to find openings. Wolves, who remain winless in the league, saw their xG trump United's at 1 compared to 0.8 for the home side.

United perhaps did not get the points to show for their performances against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Newcastle, taking just four points, but they competed. Against Wolves, it was a far cry from that, raising the question as to whether United are even ready to evolve from Amorim's approach.

Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers

What Amorim said after the game: "We struggled for the whole game. We had a lack of creativity but we knew that it would be a different game compared to Newcastle.

"We had a different energy during the game also. If you look at the game, we had our chances, but the fluidity wasn't there because there is a lack of connections.

"The players tried. We didn't play well and when you don't play well with the ball you struggle even without the ball. We need to recover and to go to the next one.

"We were running around trying to recover the ball. They overload with a lot of midfielders and we were struggling with that and sometimes you can attack better with less strikers. We played with three strikers, Cunha, Josh and Sesko, and sometimes it is not the best thing to attack well."