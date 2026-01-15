Michael Carrick's Man Utd: Could Kobbie Mainoo finally be set to play greater role at Old Trafford?

"Free Kobbie Mainoo."

That's the sentiment that a number of Manchester United fans and even members of Mainoo's own family haven't been shy in making known over the past year. Under Ruben Amorim, it's fair to say the 20-year-old's early career and momentum hit a major bump in the road.

The midfielder - who Gary Neville once said had "the world at his feet" after his maiden games - played a key role for England as the Three Lions reached the Euros final in 2024.

Now, still yet to make a Premier League start this season but still harbouring hopes of making a sensational return to the national team fold, Mainoo has Michael Carrick to learn from.

United's new interim head coach patrolled the midfield to great distinction in his playing days. Now, with the middle of the park a lingering concern at Old Trafford, one of his many tasks will be freeing Mainoo.

"I think he's more of an attacker. I don't see him as a holding midfielder," Carrick said in the summer on Rio Meets, asked about Mainoo.

"He's probably that line above with that little bit more freedom. I think there are different ways of defending. You can defend on that higher line a little bit but defending right deep around your centre back is a bit of a different thing.

"I've seen him playing a little bit higher with that freedom and create and take the ball. I think he's got a massive future. I really like him, I think he just needs a bit of patience and that little bit of break again, which I'm sure he'll get.

"He's got it and he's shown that. It's a breath of fresh air the way he takes the ball and plays forward and commits people, can play, can dribble, can pass. That doesn't leave you and I think it's just waves that can come and go with time. I've seen it so many times."

Image: Mainoo's brother wore a shirt that had free Kobbie Mainoo' printed on the front last month. Credit - Jordan Mainoo-Hames/Instagram

Asked a direct question whether he'd build the current United team around him, Carrick said: "I think for a club to have a player that's come through the academy and knows the club and feels it, I think you have to.

"United's got to have an element of that. Always has done, always should, always have.

"To have a talent like that he's shown already, you've got to have players like that, you can say they get it, they know it, let's help them, let's build them and stick with them and I think there's definitely a place for him there for sure."

Where does Mainoo play his best football?

Mainoo's current problem is that he's yet to pin down a discernible role in the Man Utd first team. In November, Paul Scholes told Sky Sports that the ideal United midfielder needs to be able to do "everything".

The same thoughts were echoed by Carrick, who told Rio Ferdinand that a "good midfielder can play in different ways". Mainoo has been the subject of an experiment to test that theory since he broke through.

Image: Mainoo has played different roles since breaking into Man Utd's first team

Under Erik ten Hag, the then 18-year-old was handed his first start at the foot of United's midfield at Everton, impressing alongside Scott McTominay. A flash in the pan turned to a crash in the box as his first season as being involved in the first game culminated in a winning goal in the FA Cup final, again, as part of a midfield two - this time partnering Sofyan Amrabat.

For England, Mainoo would go on to fill a similar role as a No 8 alongside Declan Rice at the Euros, starting every game from the last group stage onwards.

Amorim's eventual arrival at Man Utd plunged Mainoo's role into doubt. Initially used as part of a two, sat ahead of Amorim's infamous back three, Mainoo would go on to be deployed as a No 10 and as a false No 9 at times throughout the course of the season.

In this campaign, Amorim made it clear that Mainoo would be challenging for a spot in the team against an immovable Bruno Fernandes. The United captain, up until his injury in December, had started every game this season bar United's Carabao Cup defeat at Grimsby.

However, his injury didn't provide an opportunity for Mainoo as he too picked up a knock that ruled him out until Fernandes' return. The 3-4-2-1 didn't suit Mainoo but in a return to a flatter back four upon his return to the team under Darren Fletcher, he showed some promise.

The 4-2-3-1 was Carrick's most-used formation during his time at Middlesbrough, with the former Man Utd midfielder setting up that way in 90% of his matches in charge at the Riverside.

Mainoo could emerge as one of the key beneficiaries of Carrick's 17 games in charge at his old stomping ground. Maybe then, we might see a change in matchday attire for any members of the Mainoo family concerned about his lack of 'freedom'.