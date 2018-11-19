Olivier Giroud: I will fight for Chelsea place

Olivier Giroud says he is fully focused on securing more game time at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Chelsea, insisting he will "fight" for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old striker has started just four times in the Premier League this season under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, with Alvaro Morata often preferred in attack.

Giroud is out of contract next summer and has yet to agree terms on a new deal, but the France World Cup winner says he is only focused on securing more game at Chelsea.

He told TeleFoot: "Would I have to consider a departure to keep my place in the national team? I feel like it is as if we are where we were several months ago when I was being asked the same questions before the World Cup.

The France international has scored only once for Chelsea this season

"Today I am calm, happy with this World Cup title. I don't need to put myself under more pressure than that.

"Of course, I am a competitor and I would like more playing time. But I am in a very big club, with very big players.

"I am going to fight and for the moment, it is not a question about seeking a departure. I am going to stick in there and do not expect me to give up."

Giroud's only strike for the Blues so far this season came in the 1-0 Europa League victory over Bate Borisov.