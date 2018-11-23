N'Golo Kante signs new Chelsea deal until 2023

World Cup winner N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester in summer 2016

Midfielder N'Golo Kante has signed a new contract with Chelsea, running until 2023.

The France international has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, the club confirmed on Friday.

Kante signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2016, following a debut season in the Premier League which ended with a title medal with Leicester City.

"I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," Kante told Chelsea's official webiste.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."

Kante won another Premier League title in his debut season with the Blues, before going on to lift the World Cup with France in Russia this summer.

Following the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign, Kante was named Player of the Year by both the PFA and FWA.

French giants Paris Saint Germain had been repeatedly linked with a move for the defensive midfielder, and were reported to be prepared to offer Kante a huge salary advance.