No need for Chelsea to panic after Tottenham 'spanking', says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says there is no need for Chelsea to panic despite their 3-1 "spanking" by Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs leapfrogged their London rivals into third place in the Premier League table as Maurizio Sarri's side lost for the first time this season.

Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink admits it was a disappointing performance but says it would be wrong to read too much into the result.

"Let's not forget they've played 12 games and that's the first game they've lost," he told Sky Sports News.

"Yes, they didn't play well in the two previous games but this is the first game they've lost.

"There is no need to panic, this was always going to happen. It's just a pity that it happened against Tottenham and that Tottenham played that well.

"But there are no issues, there is no problem whatsoever. Sarri has come in and changed it totally, it is a process."

Chelsea turn their attention to the Europa league game against PAOK on Thursday followed by the league game against Fulham next Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Games against Wolves and Manchester City follow and Hasselbaink says the Blues need to rediscover their form sooner rather than later.

"They need to get back on track, they've had a spanking and they need to win against PAOK," he added.

"Obviously he's going to rest a few players in that game, it's what he has done previously. Then they play Fulham at home who have got a new manager, a manager who knows Stamford Bridge really well.

"That will be a tricky match, it's a derby, so he needs to get three points there and start building from that.

"It's as simple as that. Forget about Manchester City because that is still three games away.

"It's PAOK, it's Fulham and getting the confidence and those fundamentals back in their game that were so good in the previous games."