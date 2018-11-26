Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea character is 'strange' after Tottenham defeat

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri suffered his first Premier League defeat on Saturday

Maurizio Sarri admits he remains puzzled by the "strange" character of his Chelsea side following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Tottenham.

In September, Sarri, again using the word strange to describe his players, said he was keen to discover why they had failed so spectacularly to defend the Premier League under both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Before Saturday's defeat, Chelsea were unbeaten and appeared ready to challenge for the title, but the lacklustre display at Wembley has highlighted the challenge facing Sarri.

2:51 Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

"I don't know the character of the team," he said. "I think it's very strange. [In 2014/15] 87 points, the season after 50 points. Then 93 again, then 70.

"Of course I hope for a reaction, first of all during training, and then in the next match. But I knew very well that we had problems, I knew very well that we had to work.

"Now everyone knows it. We have to work on all the reactions, I think."

Sarri has previously spoken of his desire to improve the players already at his disposal, rather than dipping into the transfer market, but admits his squad will be pushed by the Christmas schedule.

2:51 The Sunday Supplement panel examine how Mauricio Pochettino masterminded Tottenham’s impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday night The Sunday Supplement panel examine how Mauricio Pochettino masterminded Tottenham’s impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday night

"It's very difficult to have time to try to improve the team, to try to solve problems, particularly because we have time only to prepare the next match," he added. "We have to play every three days but we have to do something, I think.

"We have to try to improve first of all the team, and then player by player."