Eden Hazard to miss Chelsea's Europa League match against PAOK

Eden Hazard will miss Chelsea's Europa League match against PAOK on Thursday with a minor injury, says Maurizio Sarri.

The forward recently recovered from a back injury, but the Chelsea head coach says his star player has now sustained an ankle problem.

However, Sarri is confident Hazard will be fit to return for Chelsea's match against Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, saying: "Hazard is not a serious injury.

"He will not be able to play tomorrow but I think we will be able to recover him for the next Premier League match."

Hazard has not scored in his last five matches for Chelsea, and Sarri has admitted he is concerned that the 27-year-old's injuries are impacting on his form.

Hazard did not score in Chelsea's defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, taking his run of goalless games to five

"I am worried because 25 days ago he had a back injury, now the ankle," explained Sarri. "I think he has lost a lot of training, so it's normal he isn't in top physical condition.

"He needs to have one week of training and a couple of matches before going to the best level.

"This week is useful for him to have training, and then we will see. I think he cannot play ten matches in 30 days, so sometimes he has to rest."