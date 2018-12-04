Cesar Azpilicueta signs new four-year contract at Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea through to 2022

Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new four-year deal at Chelsea, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2022.

Chelsea announced on Tuesday morning that the Spain international, who has captained them in the Premier League this season, has committed his future until 2022.

The 29-year-old defender, signed from Marseille for £7m in the summer of 2012, has made 298 appearances for Chelsea and has established himself as one of the first names on Maurizio Sarri's teamsheet.

Azpilicueta says he wants to "keep Chelsea where it belongs" after signing a new four-year deal with the club.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try to do my best.

"Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

Maurizio Sarri has made Azpilicueta his on-field captain

Chelsea club director Marina Granovskaia added: "Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years.

"His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad's most influential players.

"This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success."