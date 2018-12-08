Maurizio Sarri still regards Manchester City as the best team in Europe despite Chelsea defeat

Maurizio Sarri celebrates beating the champions at Stamford Bridge

Maurizio Sarri still regards Manchester City as the best team in Europe despite Chelsea ending their unbeaten run.

Chelsea ended City's run with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge - a result that leaves Liverpool top of the table after they beat Bournemouth 4-0.

The first half was dominated by City, who should have made their territorial dominance count, but once Chelsea took the lead through N'Golo Kante just before the break, City created little.

Sarri was pleased with how Chelsea responded from their defeat at Wolves in midweek but wasn't getting around with the result and believes City are still the team to beat in the title race.

"I think they are at the moment the best team in Europe," Sarri said.

"We won today but we have to say that we were a bit lucky in the first 25 minutes because they could have scored. A little bit lucky in the first half and a very good second half. I think we have a team with some difficulties to be motivated.

"In these kind of matches it's very easy to have very good motivation and the right level of determination and aggression, but during the season you have to play also with the small teams.

"We need continuity in motivation, we need continuity in determination, otherwise we will lose points in other matches."