UEFA announce investigation into Chelsea alleged racist incidents at Vidi game

Chelsea supporters are under investigation by UEFA

UEFA has opened an investigation into "alleged racist incidents" at Chelsea's Europa League clash with Vidi in Hungary last week.

Chelsea condemned the singing of a derogatory chant about Tottenham supporters, which features anti-Semitic language, by a vocal minority of their own supporters as "abhorrent" and vowed to take the "strongest possible action."

They will find out the results of the investigation next month.

A UEFA statement read: "UEFA has today announced that it has commissioned an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct an investigation in relation to the alleged racist incidents that occurred at last week's UEFA Europa League group stage match between Vidi FC and Chelsea FC played on December 12 in Hungary.

"Information in respect to the results of this investigation will be made available by the middle of January."

Chelsea face a partial stadium closure as a penalty if the supporters are found guilty, according to UEFA regulations.

Article 14 of UEFA's Disciplinary Regulations states that if supporters engage in behaviour which "insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion or ethnic origin", then the club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure.

A second offence would see any club found guilty of such abuse forced to play a game behind closed doors.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was the victim of alleged racist abuse at Stamford Bridge which saw four supporters banned

The incident in Budapest happened just days after four fans were suspended for abusing Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police opened investigations after alleged racist abuse was directed at Manchester City's Sterling by a section of home supporters during the match at Stamford Bridge on December 8.