Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes says more needs to be done to stop racism

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes believes football clubs need to do more than just hand out stadium bans in the bid to stamp out racism.

Chelsea fans were accused of racist chanting in their Europa League draw away at Vidi on Thursday.

The incident follows a club and police investigation into alleged racist abuse aimed at Manchester City's Raheem Sterling last weekend.

Speaking on The Debate, Hayes said: "The club have spent an awful lot of time with a combination of organisations especially with Kick It Out to work through a lot of anti-Semitic work and to stamp such behaviour out.

"I know from being inside the club, this is behaviour that the club will not tolerate and nor should it.

"I think part of Chelsea's methodology is to not just ban fans and remove them from the stadium, because that doesn't remove the problem.

"It's making sure that we rehabilitate fans and we get them to understand the damage and the extent of their actions.

"Football and some of the vitriolic behaviour in the stands make it incredibly difficult for most fans to be at games.

"We're talking about a minority of fans here, but we have to make an example of them by making sure that they are made aware of their actions, and they are incriminated in a way that is fitting.

"I know for Chelsea, and the owner in particular, this is something that he feels very strong about and I believe that the club are taking the right measures to ensure this is something that is very difficult to tolerate."

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan agreed with Hayes, saying: "It used to be one group that made all the noise, but now you have people who pop up and they have been allowed to flourish over the last 20 years. We have allowed this horrendous behaviour to grow, which we should have stamped on ages ago.

"It's disgusting and we have allowed it happen because we didn't clamp down on it as football associations or the police."